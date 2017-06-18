|
Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier for Tesla and Elon Musk
Critical of existing streaming algorithms and the quality of their playlists, Elon Musk promised to build a music service feature for Tesla vehicles
It appears that Elon Musk wants to capitalize on the impressive major label revenue growth derived from streaming by developing a proprietary music service to integrate into Tesla's vehicles.
During a shareholders meeting earlier, Musk was critical of existing streaming algorithms and the quality of their playlists, promising to build a music service feature for his company's vehicles that would be capable of suggesting "the music you want to listen to." Now, unnamed music industry sources have confirmed that Tesla has already been in talks with all the major record labels about licensing music to use in its own streaming service.
At this point, the scope of Tesla's offering remains unclear, but it does seem that the company plans to integrate its own proprietary music service into its cars, as opposed to just providing integration with Spotify or another existing option. One possibility is that the company will initially offer a Pandora-like web radio streaming feature, taking advantage of the high-tech dashboard and full internet connectivity found in Tesla vehicles. Considering the fact that the company's sales have increased significantly in recent times, with more than 100,000 cars sold last January and 400,000 preorders for the upcoming Model 3, record labels certainly have a compelling reason to get involved in the innovative firm's jump into the world of music streaming services.
Even though it's not yet official, Musk's decision to launch a music streaming service may come as a bit of a surprise, especially considering that the company already has a deal with Spotify in which it provides voice control access to the streaming service in its cars. And last September, sources close to Tesla said it would soon be launching Spotify integration into its vehicles in the U.S.
However, Musk has never been one to shy away from innovations or challenges, to put it mildly, and the fact that he may be embarking on launching his own streaming music service is exciting news. Known for his childlike curiosity and inventive enterprises, Musk's venture into streaming is likely to be significantly different than existing services, thereby cementing its potential for success in the near future.
Related News from Mi2N:
» Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk
back
| top
|
Insider Scoop
» Generation Z: Meet the Young Millennials
» Analysis Of Merlin's Revenue Distributions
» Vivid Seats Reveals Summer Concert Pricing Preview
» The Changing Face of China's Music Market
» Songwriters Battle For Fair Pay From Music Streaming Services
Insider Scoop Directory
» [2017-07-05] Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk; Critical Of Existing Streaming Algorithms And The Quality Of Their Playlists, Elon Musk Promised To Build A Music Service Feature For Tesla Vehicles
» [2017-07-05] Generation Z: Meet The Young Millennials; Teens Value Video Platforms For Music Discovery And Social Engagement, But, As They Develop As Music Consumers, Look To Audio Streaming Services
» [2017-07-04] MusicDish Review: Xi'an Post-Punk Band FAZI 3rd Album "Heart Of Desire"; With Their Usual Blunt Directness, FAZI Once Again Created Music That Awakens The Listeners, Arranged Thick And Deep, Graceful, Velvety Sounds To Adorn This Album
» [2017-07-04] Aloft Hotels And MTV Spotlight Top Asia Pacific Music Talent; Aspiring Musicians Are Invited To Submit Original Songs For A Chance To Win A Mentorship By MTV And US$10,000 To Fund Their Music Journey
» [2017-06-29] Canadian Sounds In China (CSC); July 1 Is Canada's 150th Anniversary And We're Using This Opportunity To A Soft Launch A New Project Called Canadian Sounds In China
» [2017-06-28] QQMusic: From Streaming Service To Integrated Music Content Producer; This Update Pushes QQMusic One Step Closer Towards Becoming An Integrated Music Content Producer
» [2017-06-25] Music Works International Expands Team, Roster And Global Reach; International Booking Agency Builds On Momentum To Push Reach Outward And Upward
» [2017-06-25] BMG Partners With Chinese Social Network Momo; The Deal Will Provide An International Showcase For Emerging Social Media Stars From China
» [2017-06-21] MusicDish Music Releases In China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing; MusicDish*China Has Been Releasing Independent Music To The Major Music Platforms, Reaching Over 90% Of Mainland Chinese Music Listeners
» [2017-06-21] ASCAP And YouTube Reach Multi-Year Agreement For US Performance Rights; The Mutual Goal Of This Agreement Is To Work Together To Ensure That ASCAP Members Get Paid More Fairly And Accurately For The Use Of Their Music On YouTube
» [2017-06-20] Supreme Court Rules Unanimously In Favor Of The Slants; Asian-American Rock Band Wins Long-running Battle With The Trademark Office Over Their Name In A Victory For Free Speech
» [2017-06-18] Longtail Music Provides An Alternative To The On-Demand Algorithm; Live Broadcasts Are Brought To The Forefront To Assist Listeners In Music Discovery
|
follow MusicDish on