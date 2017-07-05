The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards

Mark Awards, an awards ceremony dedicated to honoring excellence in the production music community

The Production Music Association (PMA) is now accepting entries for the 2017 Mark Awards. Deadline for submissions is August 11, 2017. The awards event will take place on October 4, 2017, during the group's annual Production Music Conference (PMC). Entries can be submitted here: https://markawards.secure-platform.com/



The Production Music Association is now actively seeking submissions for the third annual Mark Awards, an awards ceremony dedicated to honoring excellence in the production music community. Named in honor of the late Andy Mark, who was himself a library owner and a founding member of the PMA, the Mark Awards recognize the very best in production music across 25 categories.



A panel of industry professionals will guide the judging process for the annual event, which is open to both PMA and non-PMA members. In addition to the Mark Awards' 25 categories, a Hall of Fame Award and an Ambassador Award will also be handed out on October 4th.



The categories for the 2017 Mark Awards are:



Best Production Music Track

01 Best Ambient Track

02 Best EDM Track

03 Best Folk Track

04 Best Hip Hop/Urban Track

05 Best Jazz Track

06 Best Pop/ROCK Track

07 Best Orchestral Track

08 Best Vocal Track

09 Best World Track

10 Best Dark/Mysterious/Investigative Track

11 Best Film Trailer Track

12 Best Country Track



Best Usage of Production Music

13 Best Usage of Production Music In a Commercial Advertisement

14 Best Usage of Production Music In On-Air Promo

15 Best Usage of Production Music In a Theatrical/Video Game Trailer

16 Best Usage of Production Music As Theme Song In TV Program

17 Best Usage of Production Music In Online/Digital Advertising



Best PML Artist

18 Best PML Indie/Vocal Artist

19 Best PML Pop/Rock Artist

20 Best PML Hip Hop/Urban Artist

21 Best PML Country Artist

22 Best PML Jazz Artist

23 Best PML Folk Artist



Additional Awards

24 Best Non-Categorical / Wildcard Music Track

25 Best Cover Art

26 Hall of Fame Award

27 Ambassador Award

