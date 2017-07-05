MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"

Kenn Rowell, the rhythm guitarist, lead singer/frontman and main songwriter for the NYC based old school punk 'n roll band, The Baghdaddios, released his solo album

Related News from Mi2N:

» New Bag(daddios) Of Tricks Runneth Over For Old Punk Rock Dog With Release Of Debut Solo Album