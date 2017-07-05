MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back" Kenn Rowell, the rhythm guitarist, lead singer/frontman and main songwriter for the NYC based old school punk 'n roll band, The Baghdaddios, released his solo album
Kenn Rowell, the rhythm guitarist, lead singer/frontman and main songwriter for the NYC based old school punk 'n roll band, The Baghdaddios, released his solo album "Instant Solo Album". The first track "It's Good To Be Back" perfectly reveals Rowell's vocal strength and guitar skills. Its acoustic folk and classic rock feels immediately draws us into the story. The lyrics expresses Rowell's happiness of returning to his old hometown: "back to those who knew me, no longer feels down". Clearly Rowell cherishes the old friendships and connections, which reflects his determination of releasing this album. As members of Baghdaddios one by one departed, many were surprised Rowell's decision of putting himself out in the industry again. Rowell responded: "I never thought I'd be doing this, at this age". But he made it! A solo debut absolutely reaffirms his musical talent and self-improvement.