Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies

Viberate will allow musicians to start offering gigs to event organizers in exchange for crypto coins such as Bitcoin and Ether

Supported by the European Commission's "Music Moves Europe" initiative as well as the Slovenian Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, additionally being advised by Charlie Shrem and Stanford professor / Pinterest Chief Scientist - Dr. Jure Leskovec, Viberate is bound to disrupt the global live music market.



Unlike many music-related projects on the Ethereum platform, Viberate does not operate in the recorded music sector. Instead, the founders are focusing on the live music market, an industry they have been living and breathing for the past 15 years. They are a group of music executives and creatives, including one of world's biggest techno DJs and producers, UMEK. Their goal is to solve problems the live music market has been dealing with for decades.



Viberate's end game is to offer any musician on the planet the opportunity to open a profile for free and start offering gigs to event organizers in exchange for crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Ether, or their very own Vibe.



The service is already live as some kind of "IMDb for musicians," with over 120 thousand profiles of artists from all genres. Musicians can add their profiles or claim an existing one. Among those who claimed their official profiles are Robbie Williams and Linkin Park, so the service has already received some recognition from big names.



Viberate will offer its Vibe token in a public crowdsale to fund the implementation of marketplace and blockchain features onto the existing platform. Tokens will then be used to reward those who will contribute to the growth of the service by adding new profiles or curating existing ones. Aside from trading, Vibe token holders will be able to book musicians for events via Viberate. The founders aim for the Vibe token to become the go-to digital currency for the live music industry.

