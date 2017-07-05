|
Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
Viberate will allow musicians to start offering gigs to event organizers in exchange for crypto coins such as Bitcoin and Ether
Supported by the European Commission's "Music Moves Europe" initiative as well as the Slovenian Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, additionally being advised by Charlie Shrem and Stanford professor / Pinterest Chief Scientist - Dr. Jure Leskovec, Viberate is bound to disrupt the global live music market.
Unlike many music-related projects on the Ethereum platform, Viberate does not operate in the recorded music sector. Instead, the founders are focusing on the live music market, an industry they have been living and breathing for the past 15 years. They are a group of music executives and creatives, including one of world's biggest techno DJs and producers, UMEK. Their goal is to solve problems the live music market has been dealing with for decades.
Viberate's end game is to offer any musician on the planet the opportunity to open a profile for free and start offering gigs to event organizers in exchange for crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Ether, or their very own Vibe.
The service is already live as some kind of "IMDb for musicians," with over 120 thousand profiles of artists from all genres. Musicians can add their profiles or claim an existing one. Among those who claimed their official profiles are Robbie Williams and Linkin Park, so the service has already received some recognition from big names.
Viberate will offer its Vibe token in a public crowdsale to fund the implementation of marketplace and blockchain features onto the existing platform. Tokens will then be used to reward those who will contribute to the growth of the service by adding new profiles or curating existing ones. Aside from trading, Vibe token holders will be able to book musicians for events via Viberate. The founders aim for the Vibe token to become the go-to digital currency for the live music industry.
back
| top
|
Digital Skool
» PPL and PRS for Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
» Rockwood Music Hall First Virtualized Venue To Livestream Concerts In VR
» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
» HPCmusic Strives to Make Stereo Obsolete - The $100 Billion opportunity
» Music 1 Network Launches New Artist Discovery Platform
Digital Skool Directory
» [2017-08-10] BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business; BMG Is Scaling Up Its Recorded Music Operations In Canada With Dedicated A&R, Marketing And Promotion Resources In Toronto For The First Time
» [2017-08-10] Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit; The First Bill From Live Nation Electronic Asia Will Be A Tour From Tiësto Supporting His Forthcoming Album CLUBLIFE VOL. 5: CHINA
» [2017-08-07] Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate; Ed Sheeran Trumps Star Wars And Fantastic Beasts To Deliver 2017's Biggest Seller So Far
» [2017-08-07] Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings; Paul Rosenberg, Renowned For Developing And Supporting The Careers Of Artists Including Eminem, 50 Cent And D12, Among Others
» [2017-08-07] PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot; Pilot Includes Iconic Nightclubs Ministry Of Sound And Fabric And Major Club Chain The Deltic Group
» [2017-08-06] Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights; Highlights Include Discogs (15% Growth) Versus Nielsen (17% Decline)
» [2017-08-02] MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"; Kenn Rowell, The Rhythm Guitarist, Lead Singer/frontman And Main Songwriter For The NYC Based Old School Punk 'n Roll Band, The Baghdaddios, Released His Solo Album
» [2017-08-02] Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?; Many Irreputable Entrepreneurs Are Now "selling Streams" On Services Such As Spotify
» [2017-08-02] Legendary Rock Group Journey To Sponsor IndyCar Driver Ryan Norman; Journey's Latest Venture Will See The Band Spinning Its Wheels And Going In Circles - Totally On Purpose
» [2017-08-02] Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies; Viberate Will Allow Musicians To Start Offering Gigs To Event Organizers In Exchange For Crypto Coins Such As Bitcoin And Ether
» [2017-07-06] The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards; Mark Awards, An Awards Ceremony Dedicated To Honoring Excellence In The Production Music Community
» [2017-07-05] Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk; Critical Of Existing Streaming Algorithms And The Quality Of Their Playlists, Elon Musk Promised To Build A Music Service Feature For Tesla Vehicles
|
follow MusicDish on