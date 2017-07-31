|
Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights
Highlights Include Discogs (15% Growth) Versus Nielsen (17% Decline)
On July 31, 2017, music database and marketplace Discogs shares the Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis & Database Highlights emphasizing physical format sales of both catalog and new releases, across multiple genres, including the Top New and Catalog Albums Sales over the first half of 2017. The Discogs Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis also compares data from the Nielsen Music Mid-Year Report to deepen the analysis of how the music industry and music consumers are continuing to change inclusive of the elusive C2C data only available via Discogs.
The Discogs analysis contradicts the Nielsen report that physical album sales are down (-17%) with a total of 46.9M sold. Discogs' Marketplace sales are up (+15.6%) with 4.5M sold as the Discogs Database continues to grow (+8.22%) year-over-year with nearly 700,000 submissions during the first half of 2017. Discogs' analysis also reveals that vinyl sales continue to grow year-over-year (+13.92%) despite recent claims of the format beginning to stall. Also of note, consumers turned to Discogs for New Releases in records numbers as sales hit extraordinary growth numbers year-over-year (+123.81%) with a total of +90K sales, compared to last year's +40K sales.
