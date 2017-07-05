|
Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
Ed Sheeran trumps Star Wars and Fantastic Beasts to deliver 2017's biggest seller so far
Music, video and games sales surged by 6.4% to £2.997m in the first six months of 2017 compared with £2.817m in the same period of 2016, according to figures released by UK's Entertainment Retailers Association. It marks a sharp acceleration on the growth seen in calendar 2016 when sales grew 3% compared with 2015. Music was the star performer of the three sectors, growing 11.2% in the first half of 2017 compared with the same period of 2016.
Music also delivered the biggest-selling title in ERA's Entertainment Chart combining sales of music, video and games, with Ed Sheeran's Divide selling 2.065m units, well ahead of Rogue One - A Star Wars Story with sales of 1.18m and Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them on 1.032m.
The numbers show a continuing shift to digital formats with three quarters (75.4%) of revenues now accounted for by digital.
The exception to the rule continues to be vinyl LPs. Vinyl sales increased 35.7% by volume to 1.9m units in the first half of 2017, with value increasing 37.6% to £37.3m.
Ed Sheeran's Divide has already broken countless records - including placing every track in the Official UK Singles Chart - and ERA figures now reveal it was also the biggest-selling entertainment product of the first six months of 2017.
News Beat
