Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings

Paul Rosenberg, one of the industry's most prominent managers and record label executives who is renowned for developing and supporting the careers of artists including Eminem, 50 Cent and D12, among others, has been named Chief Executive Officer of Def Jam Recordings, effective January 1, 2018.

Rosenberg is the founder and CEO of Goliath Artists Inc., a New York-based management firm that handles the careers of global superstar Eminem, Danny Brown and others. He is also President of Shady Records, a label launched by Eminem and Rosenberg that released breakthrough albums from hip-hop acts including 50 Cent, D12, Obie Trice, Yelawolf, Slaughterhouse and Bad Meets Evil (Eminem's collaboration with Royce Da 5'9").

Steve Bartels, who has decided to step down as CEO of Def Jam, will remain at the company until the end of the year. Rosenberg will report to Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, and be based in Def Jam's New York headquarters.

Rosenberg will continue to oversee the career of Interscope Records/Aftermath Entertainment artist Eminem and run Shady Records.