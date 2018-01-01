|
Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
Paul Rosenberg, renowned for developing and supporting the careers of artists including Eminem, 50 Cent and D12, among others
Paul Rosenberg, one of the industry's most prominent managers and record label executives who is renowned for developing and supporting the careers of artists including Eminem, 50 Cent and D12, among others, has been named Chief Executive Officer of Def Jam Recordings, effective January 1, 2018.
Rosenberg is the founder and CEO of Goliath Artists Inc., a New York-based management firm that handles the careers of global superstar Eminem, Danny Brown and others. He is also President of Shady Records, a label launched by Eminem and Rosenberg that released breakthrough albums from hip-hop acts including 50 Cent, D12, Obie Trice, Yelawolf, Slaughterhouse and Bad Meets Evil (Eminem's collaboration with Royce Da 5'9").
Steve Bartels, who has decided to step down as CEO of Def Jam, will remain at the company until the end of the year. Rosenberg will report to Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, and be based in Def Jam's New York headquarters.
Rosenberg will continue to oversee the career of Interscope Records/Aftermath Entertainment artist Eminem and run Shady Records.
Related News from Mi2N:
» Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
back
| top
|
News Beat
» BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business
» Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
» Legendary Rock Group Journey To Sponsor IndyCar Driver Ryan Norman
» Music Works International Expands Team, Roster and Global Reach
» ASCAP and YouTube Reach Multi-Year Agreement for US Performance Rights
News Beat Directory
» [2017-08-10] BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business; BMG Is Scaling Up Its Recorded Music Operations In Canada With Dedicated A&R, Marketing And Promotion Resources In Toronto For The First Time
» [2017-08-10] Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit; The First Bill From Live Nation Electronic Asia Will Be A Tour From Tiësto Supporting His Forthcoming Album CLUBLIFE VOL. 5: CHINA
» [2017-08-07] Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate; Ed Sheeran Trumps Star Wars And Fantastic Beasts To Deliver 2017's Biggest Seller So Far
» [2017-08-07] Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings; Paul Rosenberg, Renowned For Developing And Supporting The Careers Of Artists Including Eminem, 50 Cent And D12, Among Others
» [2017-08-07] PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot; Pilot Includes Iconic Nightclubs Ministry Of Sound And Fabric And Major Club Chain The Deltic Group
» [2017-08-06] Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights; Highlights Include Discogs (15% Growth) Versus Nielsen (17% Decline)
» [2017-08-02] MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"; Kenn Rowell, The Rhythm Guitarist, Lead Singer/frontman And Main Songwriter For The NYC Based Old School Punk 'n Roll Band, The Baghdaddios, Released His Solo Album
» [2017-08-02] Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?; Many Irreputable Entrepreneurs Are Now "selling Streams" On Services Such As Spotify
» [2017-08-02] Legendary Rock Group Journey To Sponsor IndyCar Driver Ryan Norman; Journey's Latest Venture Will See The Band Spinning Its Wheels And Going In Circles - Totally On Purpose
» [2017-08-02] Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies; Viberate Will Allow Musicians To Start Offering Gigs To Event Organizers In Exchange For Crypto Coins Such As Bitcoin And Ether
» [2017-07-06] The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards; Mark Awards, An Awards Ceremony Dedicated To Honoring Excellence In The Production Music Community
» [2017-07-05] Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk; Critical Of Existing Streaming Algorithms And The Quality Of Their Playlists, Elon Musk Promised To Build A Music Service Feature For Tesla Vehicles
|
follow MusicDish on