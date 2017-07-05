|
PPL and PRS for Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
Pilot includes iconic nightclubs Ministry of Sound and Fabric and major club chain The Deltic Group
PPL and PRS for Music have launched a pilot designed to evaluate the use of Music Recognition Technology (MRT) in identifying music publicly performed by DJs in clubs, bars, pubs and hotels licensed by PPL and PRS.
It is hoped that the pilot, carried out by MRT provider DJ Monitor, will result in the accurate identification of music performance information, which when collected from a wide variety of licensed premises can be incorporated into a ‘best practice' policy for distributing royalties to PPL and PRS members.
Participating venues will monitor music played by DJs using an MRT device and send the data to a secure database to be matched, analysed and reported back to PPL and PRS for Music.
The pilot, which started in late 2016, has since been rolled out to venues across the UK including iconic nightclubs such as Ministry of Sound and Fabric and major club chain, The Deltic Group. It will run throughout 2017 with potential to be extended further.
Related News from Mi2N:
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
back
| top
|
Digital Skool
» Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» Rockwood Music Hall First Virtualized Venue To Livestream Concerts In VR
» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
» HPCmusic Strives to Make Stereo Obsolete - The $100 Billion opportunity
» Music 1 Network Launches New Artist Discovery Platform
Digital Skool Directory
» [2017-08-10] BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business; BMG Is Scaling Up Its Recorded Music Operations In Canada With Dedicated A&R, Marketing And Promotion Resources In Toronto For The First Time
» [2017-08-10] Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit; The First Bill From Live Nation Electronic Asia Will Be A Tour From Tiësto Supporting His Forthcoming Album CLUBLIFE VOL. 5: CHINA
» [2017-08-07] Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate; Ed Sheeran Trumps Star Wars And Fantastic Beasts To Deliver 2017's Biggest Seller So Far
» [2017-08-07] Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings; Paul Rosenberg, Renowned For Developing And Supporting The Careers Of Artists Including Eminem, 50 Cent And D12, Among Others
» [2017-08-07] PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot; Pilot Includes Iconic Nightclubs Ministry Of Sound And Fabric And Major Club Chain The Deltic Group
» [2017-08-06] Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights; Highlights Include Discogs (15% Growth) Versus Nielsen (17% Decline)
» [2017-08-02] MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"; Kenn Rowell, The Rhythm Guitarist, Lead Singer/frontman And Main Songwriter For The NYC Based Old School Punk 'n Roll Band, The Baghdaddios, Released His Solo Album
» [2017-08-02] Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?; Many Irreputable Entrepreneurs Are Now "selling Streams" On Services Such As Spotify
» [2017-08-02] Legendary Rock Group Journey To Sponsor IndyCar Driver Ryan Norman; Journey's Latest Venture Will See The Band Spinning Its Wheels And Going In Circles - Totally On Purpose
» [2017-08-02] Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies; Viberate Will Allow Musicians To Start Offering Gigs To Event Organizers In Exchange For Crypto Coins Such As Bitcoin And Ether
» [2017-07-06] The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards; Mark Awards, An Awards Ceremony Dedicated To Honoring Excellence In The Production Music Community
» [2017-07-05] Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk; Critical Of Existing Streaming Algorithms And The Quality Of Their Playlists, Elon Musk Promised To Build A Music Service Feature For Tesla Vehicles
|
follow MusicDish on