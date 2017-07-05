BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business

BMG is scaling up its recorded music operations in Canada with dedicated A&R, marketing and promotion resources in Toronto for the first time

The development comes via an innovative partnership with leading Canadian independent Black Box Music, headed by Jason Murray. Murray will lead the operation in Canada, reporting to Zach Katz, BMG US President Repertoire & Marketing and Jon Cohen, BMG EVP, Recorded Music.

The move demonstrates BMG's commitment to the fast-growing Canadian market. Figures from Nielsen show the music market grew by 14.4% in the first half of 2017 compared with the same period in 2016.

BMG has recently signed two of Canada's biggest stars, singer/songwriter Avril Lavigne and acclaimed rock band Nickelback. Nickelback's new album Feed The Machine was released on June 16 debuting Top 5 in the U.S., Canada, and around the world. Lavigne is currently in the studio finishing work on her highly-anticipated new full-length album to be released later this year.

BMG's publishing roster of Canadian songwriters already features the legendary Paul Anka, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings (The Guess Who), award-winning hitmaker WondaGurl (Drake, Rihanna, Travis Scott), electronic musicians Keys N Krates, as well as rising stars NAV (Drake, Travis Scott), Jazzfeezy (Drake, T.I.), Jessie Reyez, and rockers The Glorious Sons.