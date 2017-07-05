|
Live Nation Responds to Growing Demand for Electronic Music in Asia With New Business Unit
The first bill from Live Nation Electronic Asia will be a tour from Tiësto supporting his forthcoming album CLUBLIFE VOL. 5: CHINA
Live Nation Entertainment announced it will grow its presence in Asia with the formation of a new electronic music division, Live Nation Electronic Asia. This new venture will harness Live Nation's expertise in all aspects of event production and promotion to meet the region's rising demand for electronic dance music.
With surging interest in the electronic music genre and more than 60% of the world's population, Asia is ripe for expanded electronic events and festivals. Jim Wong, an independent promoter based in Hong Kong who has extensive experience in the electronic dance music industry, will oversee Live Nation's effort to bring more electronic music to the region. Wong has a proven track record in Mainland China and Hong Kong where he promoted and booked over 500 acts for in-demand concerts, club gigs, and festivals over the past three years.
The first bill from Live Nation Electronic Asia will be a tour from Tiësto supporting his forthcoming album CLUBLIFE VOL. 5: CHINA. The tour will kick off in Shanghai this October, and continue for 8 dates throughout the country.
back
| top
|
MusicDish*China
» MusicDish Review: Xi'an Post-Punk Band FAZI 3rd Album "Heart of Desire"
» Canadian Sounds in China (CSC)
» QQMusic: From Streaming Service To Integrated Music Content Producer
» BMG Partners With Chinese Social Network Momo
» MusicDish Music Releases in China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing
MusicDish*China Directory
» [2017-08-10] BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business; BMG Is Scaling Up Its Recorded Music Operations In Canada With Dedicated A&R, Marketing And Promotion Resources In Toronto For The First Time
» [2017-08-10] Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit; The First Bill From Live Nation Electronic Asia Will Be A Tour From Tiësto Supporting His Forthcoming Album CLUBLIFE VOL. 5: CHINA
» [2017-08-07] Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate; Ed Sheeran Trumps Star Wars And Fantastic Beasts To Deliver 2017's Biggest Seller So Far
» [2017-08-07] Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings; Paul Rosenberg, Renowned For Developing And Supporting The Careers Of Artists Including Eminem, 50 Cent And D12, Among Others
» [2017-08-07] PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot; Pilot Includes Iconic Nightclubs Ministry Of Sound And Fabric And Major Club Chain The Deltic Group
» [2017-08-06] Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights; Highlights Include Discogs (15% Growth) Versus Nielsen (17% Decline)
» [2017-08-02] MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"; Kenn Rowell, The Rhythm Guitarist, Lead Singer/frontman And Main Songwriter For The NYC Based Old School Punk 'n Roll Band, The Baghdaddios, Released His Solo Album
» [2017-08-02] Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?; Many Irreputable Entrepreneurs Are Now "selling Streams" On Services Such As Spotify
» [2017-08-02] Legendary Rock Group Journey To Sponsor IndyCar Driver Ryan Norman; Journey's Latest Venture Will See The Band Spinning Its Wheels And Going In Circles - Totally On Purpose
» [2017-08-02] Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies; Viberate Will Allow Musicians To Start Offering Gigs To Event Organizers In Exchange For Crypto Coins Such As Bitcoin And Ether
» [2017-07-06] The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards; Mark Awards, An Awards Ceremony Dedicated To Honoring Excellence In The Production Music Community
» [2017-07-05] Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk; Critical Of Existing Streaming Algorithms And The Quality Of Their Playlists, Elon Musk Promised To Build A Music Service Feature For Tesla Vehicles
|
follow MusicDish on