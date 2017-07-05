Live Nation Responds to Growing Demand for Electronic Music in Asia With New Business Unit

Live Nation Entertainment announced it will grow its presence in Asia with the formation of a new electronic music division, Live Nation Electronic Asia. This new venture will harness Live Nation's expertise in all aspects of event production and promotion to meet the region's rising demand for electronic dance music.

With surging interest in the electronic music genre and more than 60% of the world's population, Asia is ripe for expanded electronic events and festivals. Jim Wong, an independent promoter based in Hong Kong who has extensive experience in the electronic dance music industry, will oversee Live Nation's effort to bring more electronic music to the region. Wong has a proven track record in Mainland China and Hong Kong where he promoted and booked over 500 acts for in-demand concerts, club gigs, and festivals over the past three years.

The first bill from Live Nation Electronic Asia will be a tour from Tiësto supporting his forthcoming album CLUBLIFE VOL. 5: CHINA. The tour will kick off in Shanghai this October, and continue for 8 dates throughout the country.