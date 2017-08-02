|
Because Acquires Majority of Former London Records Catalogue
Because Group acquires Warner Music 90, encompassing a majority of former London Records catalogue
The Because Group has acquired Warner Music 90, which encompasses the majority of the catalogue formerly known as London Records, from Warner Music Group.
Warner Music 90, which will be renamed London Music Stream, is home to the majority of former London Records artists, including Bananarama, Happy Mondays, Fine Young Cannibals, Orbital, Jimmy Somerville, Bronski Beat, East 17, Goldie, Shakespears Sister and over 50 other important catalogues.
This acquisition, part of the Parlophone divestment process agreed between Warner Music Group and Merlin/IMPALA, sees the majority of the iconic London Records' catalogue return to the independent sector. London Music Stream will operate separately from the Because Music UK office and have its own identity as an independent source of repertoire.
Earlier in the year, Because also acquired the catalogues of ten prestigious French artists including Mano Negra, Rita Mitsouko, Camille and Les Negresses Vertes, also as part of the Warner divestment process.
In addition to these acquisitions, Because Music UK has been nominated in the Independent Label of the Year category in the 2017 AIM Awards. This follows the label's win in the same category at the Music Business Worldwide A&R Awards last year.
