What's Next in Music? Focuses On China

Lithuania's leading showcase festival and international music industry conference on innovations and new opportunities, organized by the Lithuanian Music Business Association, is happening on September 8-9 in Vilnius.

This year's "What's Next in Music?" will include a panel called "Focus Market: China" on September 9th at 14:30 with Eric de Fontenay (MusicDish*China), Warren Chien (MTA Festival | YEMA Live) and Mathew Daniel (NetEase Cloud Music), moderated by music journalist Ramūnas Zilnys. Eric will also be participating in "The moment of truth: foreign experts evaluate the bands of What's Next in Music?".

The choice of selecting China as a focus country followed a trip by a Lithuanian delegation to the Sound of the Xity conference held in late April in Beijing. Featuring music pros such as Vaidas Stackevicius and Laura Jankauskaite (M.P.3 Music Agency), Alvydas Maciulskas (Monokey), Gabriele Tamuttyte (Tilti Namai), Linas Aliukonis (Night Moon) and What's Next in Music Program Director Vilma Dzienaite, the delegations scoure Beijing's livehouses, catching the local talent, while introducing the incredible talent in Lithuania from acts such as Colours of Bubbles, Sheep Got Waxed, Garbanotas Bosistas and Deeper Upper.

Every year, "What's Next in Music?" gathers festival bookers, concert organizers, representatives of management, publishing companies, journalists and other music industry experts from different countries. During the two day conference they discuss music industry related issues with delegates from Lithuania and it's neighbours - Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Russia, Belarus and others. In the previous years, it has attracted such influential experts as Grimur Atlason, manager of Iceland Airwaves, Spotify's managing director Jenny Hermanson, ex Universal Germany's CEO Tim Renner, artistic director of Mannheim's Popakademie Udo Dahmen,"Eurosonic's Ruud Berends, among others. In the evenings, the delegates of the conference are invited to discover a diverse local and regional music scene - selected most promising young artists perform at various venues across Vilnius during the two day festival.

Over the years, the festival has seen acts such as Sweden's Jenny Abrahamson, Latvians "Carnival Youth", "Instrumenti" and this year's Eurovision entry "Triana Park", Poland's "Coals", Estonia's "Junk Riot", Belorusia's "Super Besse" and critically acclaimed Lithuanians "Garbanotas Bosistas", "Sheep Got Waxed", "Beissoul&Einius", among others.