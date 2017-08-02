Songwriters Join BMG's Tech Team To Create New Royalties App

Thousands of BMG songwriters will be able to see up-to-date worldwide information on the value and source of their income

BMG has made its highly regarded royalties portal MyBMG available as an app for Android and iOS for the first time. It means that thousands of BMG songwriters will be able to see up-to-date worldwide information on the value and source of their income from their songs worldwide wherever and whenever they want to.

Importantly the app was engineered by BMG's technology team in consultation with a team of songwriter clients including Grammy-nominated songwriter Jenn Decilveo ('Rise Up'), Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, and Broadway composer Maury Yeston.

The new app is based on the latest MyBMG 3.0 web portal launched in March this year. Both are built on newest tech standards and include sophisticated features such as current period (pipeline) royalty information and highly intuitive analytics to give clients meaningful insights into their earnings by song, country and source, as well as trends. The web portal and app have been designed based on the input and feedback of BMG songwriters, managers, publisher clients.

Before the end of the year, MyBMG will incorporate BMG's recording artist clients into one single publishing and recorded portal.

Becker said that BMG took pains to ensure its expert songwriter panel which consulted on the design of the new app represented a wide range of different clients.

MyBMG was part of the original plan for BMG when it launched in 2008 to utilise the power of digital to deliver more transparency to artists and songwriters. It evolved from a basic statement download service through two further iterations into today's highly configurable, graphically sophisticated, constantly updated version 3.0.