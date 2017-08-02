MusicDish e-Journal - August 27, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

Songwriters Join BMG's Tech Team To Create New Royalties App
Thousands of BMG songwriters will be able to see up-to-date worldwide information on the value and source of their income
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2017-08-25
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

BMG has made its highly regarded royalties portal MyBMG available as an app for Android and iOS for the first time. It means that thousands of BMG songwriters will be able to see up-to-date worldwide information on the value and source of their income from their songs worldwide wherever and whenever they want to.

Importantly the app was engineered by BMG's technology team in consultation with a team of songwriter clients including Grammy-nominated songwriter Jenn Decilveo ('Rise Up'), Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, and Broadway composer Maury Yeston.

The new app is based on the latest MyBMG 3.0 web portal launched in March this year. Both are built on newest tech standards and include sophisticated features such as current period (pipeline) royalty information and highly intuitive analytics to give clients meaningful insights into their earnings by song, country and source, as well as trends. The web portal and app have been designed based on the input and feedback of BMG songwriters, managers, publisher clients.

Before the end of the year, MyBMG will incorporate BMG's recording artist clients into one single publishing and recorded portal.

Becker said that BMG took pains to ensure its expert songwriter panel which consulted on the design of the new app represented a wide range of different clients.

MyBMG was part of the original plan for BMG when it launched in 2008 to utilise the power of digital to deliver more transparency to artists and songwriters. It evolved from a basic statement download service through two further iterations into today's highly configurable, graphically sophisticated, constantly updated version 3.0.

Home » Digital Skool » Songwriters Join BMG's Tech Team To Create New Royalties App
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13939
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
Digital Skool

» Audiofile Engineering Under New Ownership

» PPL and PRS for Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot

» Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies

» Rockwood Music Hall First Virtualized Venue To Livestream Concerts In VR

» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack

Digital Skool Directory


» [2017-08-26] Audiofile Engineering Under New Ownership; Krekeltronics Acquires Leading MacOS And IOS Audio Company

» [2017-08-25] Songwriters Join BMG's Tech Team To Create New Royalties App; Thousands Of BMG Songwriters Will Be Able To See Up-to-date Worldwide Information On The Value And Source Of Their Income

» [2017-08-15] What's Next In Music? Focuses On China; This Year's "What's Next In Music?" Will Include A Panel Called "Focus Market: China"

» [2017-08-14] Because Acquires Majority Of Former London Records Catalogue; Because Group Acquires Warner Music 90, Encompassing A Majority Of Former London Records Catalogue

» [2017-08-10] BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business; BMG Is Scaling Up Its Recorded Music Operations In Canada With Dedicated A&R, Marketing And Promotion Resources In Toronto For The First Time

» [2017-08-10] Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit; The First Bill From Live Nation Electronic Asia Will Be A Tour From Tiësto Supporting His Forthcoming Album CLUBLIFE VOL. 5: CHINA

» [2017-08-07] Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate; Ed Sheeran Trumps Star Wars And Fantastic Beasts To Deliver 2017's Biggest Seller So Far

» [2017-08-07] Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings; Paul Rosenberg, Renowned For Developing And Supporting The Careers Of Artists Including Eminem, 50 Cent And D12, Among Others

» [2017-08-07] PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot; Pilot Includes Iconic Nightclubs Ministry Of Sound And Fabric And Major Club Chain The Deltic Group

» [2017-08-06] Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights; Highlights Include Discogs (15% Growth) Versus Nielsen (17% Decline)

» [2017-08-02] MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"; Kenn Rowell, The Rhythm Guitarist, Lead Singer/frontman And Main Songwriter For The NYC Based Old School Punk 'n Roll Band, The Baghdaddios, Released His Solo Album

» [2017-08-02] Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?; Many Irreputable Entrepreneurs Are Now "selling Streams" On Services Such As Spotify
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

Iggy Azalea, The Kills, TV On The Radio & The Legendary Wu Tang Clan Confirmed For 1St Off Weekend Festival

Strange Loops Releases Debut EP, New Era

Roger D'arcy Release 'Ordinary Man' As The First Track From His New Album The House Of Heads On August 24

Hybrid Studios Joins Earthquaker Devices Studio Program

A Timeless Voice And A Violin - A Duet Like No Other

Caspar McCloud Releases First Acoustic Worship Album "Pictures Of Jesus"

Missing Link Music Signs Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year Daryl Mosley



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships