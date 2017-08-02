Audiofile Engineering Under New Ownership

Krekeltronics acquires leading macOS and iOS audio company

Music technology company Audiofile Engineering has been acquired by Krekeltronics, a Minnesota-based product development firm. A new team will be resuming development on popular Audiofile products such as Fidelia, Vio, and Audiofile Calc, and has expanded contract product development services to assist with hardware, firmware, software, and integration, partnering with key audio technology and market leaders.



Audiofile will be integrating "triple bottom line" accounting, wherein opportunities and initiatives are weighed not only based on economic sustainability, but social and environmental impact as well. "My philosophy around technology and engineering is that it should be applied to tangible, useful, hardy tools and systems which have longstanding value," said Audiofile co-founder Matthew Foust. "We want to take care to be good stewards of valuable raw materials, folks' time, and the like."



Krekelberg and the new collaborative also continues Audiofile's legacy of musicians developing for musicians. While Krekelberg has a background in electrical engineering and electronics, he is an accomplished guitar player and has played in post-hardcore bands in and around the Minneapolis area. A solar-powered cabin in northern Minnesota serves as a recording studio to aid in product testing and development.

