TrendCulprit's "Music as a Business" Telesummit

All aspects of the music business, from songwriting to publishing to distribution and marketing will be covered

Mia A. Irizarry, a successful music entrepreneur and the CEO of TrendCulprit, an online music business and support portal for independent artists, has gathered some of the industry's most brilliant minds to discuss their views, techniques and secrets to the business. Their insightful presentations will be revealed September 5 through September 25 as TrendCulprit hosts the innovative "Music as a Business Telesummit." The telesummit will release a new online interview daily for 21 days from top music industry professionals, including producers, publishers, agents and artists. All aspects of the music business, from songwriting to publishing to distribution and marketing will be covered.



The panel of experts will include among many, Ritch Esra, former Director of West Coast A&R for Arista Records; Foster V. Corder, former Director of Music Video Production for Capital Records; Eric De Fontenay, international music promoter and founder of MusicDish; Alonzo Williams, the "Godfather of West Coast Hip Hop" recently seen on HBO's "The Defiant Ones" series; and Alexia Erlichman, co-founder of Music Gorilla.



"TrendCulprit recognizes the ongoing needs of bands and performing artists as they navigate their careers, so we are beyond excited to offer this free "Music as a Business Telesummit" to indie artists!" cites Irizarry. "It is a valuable platform for not only information but also serves as a beneficial resource for services and service providers. The specialists who participated in the summit are veterans who share insights that can alter the course of an artist's musical journey. This telesummit will be a game changer for artists and performers."

