youbloom Announces 2017 LA Music Festival
Ireland-based music festival expands youbloomLA 2017, presenting keynote speaker Andy Gould and new partnerships with The Hi-Hat, Highland Park Bowl and LACM
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2017-09-06
2017-09-06

Tickets to youbloomLA Music Summit & Festival, happening Sept. 22-23 in Los Angeles, are now available here. Use the the eventbrite code YBLA17MD, which grants 20% off on tickets.

Now in its fourth year, youbloomLA returns to Los Angeles on September 22-24, 2017 with a 2-day summit for independent musicians and 3-day music festival. Andy Gould, legendary music veteran, will be the keynote speaker at the summit, and Malak, Blaxmyth, Mike Schiavo, Shae Altered, Leather Tramp will be headlining the music festival.

Targeted to music executives, musicians, and students, the youbloomLA summit features an intense two days of music industry networking, panels, and masterclasses on September 22-23. Some standout sessions include "Live Production and Touring," a "Sync or Swim" masterclass on placing music into tv and film, and a "Follow the Money" panel on how to track money from Spotify, YouTube, iTunes, etc. This year, the music summit will be held at the prestigious Los Angeles College of Music (LACM).

In addition to the summit, youbloomLA also includes a 3-day music festival on September 22-24 where there will be nightly showcases from 90 of the best music acts from Los Angeles and around the world. From the black heavy metal band Balxmyth to "The Voice" finalist Mike Schiavo, youbloomLA will present dynamic and diverse talent. Performances will be held at 6 venues in the Highland Park area, including the three new headlining venues The Hi-Hat, Highland Park Bowl and Offbeat Bar.

