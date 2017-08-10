MusicDish e-Journal - October 1, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
Social Music Network Allihoopa Names Timothy Self As CEO
Former Propellerhead Executive Brings Decades of Experience to Rapidly Expanding New Platform
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
2017-09-26
Collaborative music making service Allihoopa announced the appointment of seasoned music tech executive and former Propellerhead SVP of Product Marketing, Timothy Self, as Chief Executive Officer.

Self will report to the Allihoopa's Board of Directors and will oversee all facets of the rapidly expanding social music network including fundraising, expanding services and products, developing new technology and artist partnerships, managing sales and marketing team, and more.

Self was most recently the SVP of Product for Allihoopa where he played a pivotal role in building a dedicated iOS app that has organically drawn in over 550 thousand registered users and boasts partnerships with industry stalwarts including Propellerhead, Korg, MOOG and more.

Self also previously served as the SVP Sales and Marketing of Propellerhead Software, the VP Developer Relations of Be Inc. with over 10,000 devs and an IPO, and the VP Product Marketing at Opcode Systems.

