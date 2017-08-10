Want A Piece of Eminem? Invest In Royalty Flow

Royalty Exchange To Launch IPO Of Royalty Flow, And Its Iconic Music Royalty Catalog

Royalty Flow, a subsidiary of Royalty Exchange, filed to offer its shares to the public under Title IV of the 2012 JumpStart Our Business Start-up (JOBS) Act, known as "Regulation A+", paving the way for individuals to invest in iconic music royalties.

Royalty Flow intends to acquire and hold royalties from music catalogs of the world's biggest music artists. The first of these iconic music catalogs will be the production company's master sound recording royalties from the 1999-2013 recording catalog of hip-hop superstar EMINEM. The Bass brothers and FBT own producer credits and additional royalties on all EMINEM recordings and releases from 1999 - 2013. They are making up to 25% of their master sound recording royalties in the EMINEM recording catalog available to investors through Royalty Flow.

Individual and institutional investors can buy shares of Royalty Flow - and with it share in the previously privately owned royalty catalog it holds - through an equity offering the company filed. Royalty Flow targets raising between $11 and $25 million.

Royalty Flow's Regulation A+ offering will begin after the SEC qualifies the filing, expected sometime in October. Minimum buy-in is expected to be $2,250 for 150 shares ($15 per share). Following this "mini IPO," Royalty Flow intends to list on a public stock exchange, where anyone can buy and trade shares and be eligible to collect dividends from the EMINEM royalties, as well as other world-class royalty assets as they are added.