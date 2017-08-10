HBC Fall Festival Celebrates 12 years of HBC Fest

This is the second installment of HBC Fest in the 12th year of the Hae Bang Chon music festival with a great lineup taking us into a new decade for independent music

This is the second installment of HBC Fest in the 12th year of the Hae Bang Chon Fall Music Festival will take place October 20-21 with a great lineup taking us into a new decade for independent music. The definitive expat and international music fest in Korea. Made up entirely of independent music artists and performers from Korea and a host of other countries. The festival began in 2006 as a showcase for expat musicians in the city to perform to larger crowds. The 'Fest' was originally started by Lance Reegan-Diehl and James Gaynor, and at that time the DEELEEBOB Music Company was born, which Lance currently owns. HBC Festival is the largest independent music festival in Yongsan-Gu, Seoul Korea.



The festival has always adapted to the demands of both musicians and venues, this fall festival venues and supporters: Hair Of The Dog, Chimac Life, Phillies Pub, Bedrock, The Cave, Bonny's Pizza Pub, Al Matto Terrace, Camarata Music, Genie Pub, Living Room, Leo's, Rabbit Hole, Casablanca Sandwiches, Marakesh, Thunderhorse Tavern, The Workshop, and Hidden Cellar. Boogie Woogie. Local bands performing include: Kimchi Cowboys, L.A. Galbi, Cicada State, Rooftop Stray, Wooden Lucy, Bluetooth Blues Band, and a host of solo and smaller acoustic acts will be on stage at Hair of the Dog, Hidden Cellar, Workshop, Phillies Balcony, The Cave, and Genie Pub.



The HBC Festival is a DEELEEBOB Music Production, with Lance Reegan-Diehl being the central point between artists, venues and business owners. Music sponsors include Sound Drive Amplifiers, Swing Guitars, Graphtech Guitar Parts, Olympia Strings and Straps, along with all participating business owners and Beer vendors.



The festival begins on Friday Oct. 20th with the infamous "BAD HORSIE" night performed by festival guest musicians and L.R.D. Band. Friday also has performance in a few other venues the music starts at 9pm and runs until 12. Saturday the 21st is an entire day of music from about 5pm until 2am with a variety of styles and stages to choose from. Sunday the 22nd the Hidden Cellar at 7pm with its ongoing acoustic Sunday's stage performances.

