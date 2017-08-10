MusicDish e-Journal - October 1, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
New Book About Rock 'n' Roll, Technology and Disadvantaged Populations
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
2017-10-01
"Disadvantaged Populations And Technology In Music" is a new book which explores the relationship between the disadvantaged populations and technology in the music industry. There are a number of people around the world who are digitally divided. In other words, they have no access or non using efficiently the technology. So, what happens when these populations are trying catch up with the latest trends of music listening and creation? How easy is for people who are "disadvantaged" to use the modern technology for listening or creating music?

Vasileios Yfantis, who holds MSc degrees in Information Technology (University Of The West Of Scotland) and Information Security (Luleå University of Technology), follows a journalistic/scientific approach to identify the importance of the issue. He places the problem in a scientific framework, but uses a journalistic method (interviews) to explore further the research area. A number of famous musicians participate in the research by answering questions considering technology and its impact on music. The musicians are former or current members of the Scorpions, Genesis, Camel, Alice Cooper, Gong, Roger Waters, Krokus and other important artists.

The full list of the musicians includes: Acid Mothers Temple, Chaostar, Dave Kilminster, Eric Norlander, Greg Kihn, Harald Grosskopf, Kane Roberts, Mike Howlett, Ashburn Miller, Paul May, Suzi Quatro, Miss Guy, Udo Hanten, Anthony Phillips, Colin Bass, James Kottak, Mark Kohler, Tom Brumpton, Steve Hackett.

The book is available at the following outlets:
Amazon: http://amzn.to/2pacbPS
CreateSpace: https://www.createspace.com/4443377
Barnes & Noble: http://bit.ly/2pqqDTF

» New Book About Rock 'n' Roll, Technology And Disadvantaged Populations!

