Audials Music Zoom Visualizes All The Music In The World
Every artist in the world is displayed on one global music map, based on similarity and popularity
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2017-10-03
Music discovery is a primary task of any music service: Based on genre or mood, or by providing or generating playlists of similar music, services like Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer try to make sure that music enthusiasts are able to keep listening to music that they enjoy.

With the Windows App Audials Music Zoom, Audials AG is now offering an innovative fun way to find and enjoy new music: Every artist in the world is displayed on one global music map, based on similarity and popularity.

The app makes use of Audials One's artist database with discographies of 300,000 artists, millions of tracks, all versions on portals like YouTube, Soundcloud etc, and more than 1,000 different music genres. Audials scans 50,000 of the world's most important radio stations every day and recognizes what is being played using so-called audio fingerprints.

Based on these several 100 million signals a month, a new Artificial Intelligence powered technology creates the world's most extensive map of all artists and their music.

The new "Music Zoom" Windows app lets users enjoy this unique music map: Starting with popular main genres (like Pop, Electronic, Oldies or Rock etc), the user can zoom into the music area of their interest, enabling them to see more and more artists and subgenres that match their music taste.

While doing so, artists' names and photos are displayed in a size corresponding to their popularity. By delving into a region of a specific music taste, smaller and less known artists will appear. Scrolling will make neighbouring genres show up, while zooming out will give the user a better overview of major artists of that genre. Of course, it is also possible to simply jump directly to any artist's surroundings by using the instant search.

