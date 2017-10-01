|
SoundCloud Unveils New Playlist Stat
Playlist stats informs musicians on where their plays are coming from and the people behind them
Music streaming platform SoundCloud recently introduce a new playlist stat, which offers all creators even more ways to understand where their plays are coming from and the people behind them.
The new playlist stat, available on the web and on SoundCloud Pulse, shows creators who's sharing their tracks in a playlist, and how many plays are being generated from the playlist. The new stats module includes both a ranked list of playlists a track is featured on and the total number of plays.
In addition to a new playlist stat, SoundCloud also recently rolled out a refreshed visual experience for stats on the web. All creators, including SoundCloud Pro or Pro Unlimited users, will find an overall better stats management experience, featuring a more intuitive interface and new look and feel for visualised stats. Some of the stats benefiting from the redesign include top listener and top country, which are now even easier for creators to uncover.
back
| top
|
News Beat
» SOCAN and Muzooka to Streamline Live Show Reporting For Artists
» Submit Proper Signs Up SRD for Fulfilment
» Career Moves: Live Nation, Warner Music, Capitol Music, Atlantic Records & Allihoopa
» Social Music Network Allihoopa Names Timothy Self As CEO
» Because Acquires Majority of Former London Records Catalogue
News Beat Directory
» [2017-10-11] SOCAN And Muzooka To Streamline Live Show Reporting For Artists; Integration Of Respective Live Performance Reporting Technologies To Make It Easier For Music Creators To Get Paid For Their Work Performed On Stage
» [2017-10-11] Submit Proper Signs Up SRD For Fulfilment; Proper Will Now Manage SRD's Pick, Pack And Ship And Warehousing For Its Vast Exclusive Label Base
» [2017-10-11] Harmonica Extraordinaire Sugar Blue Performs In Beijing; Grammy Winner Harmonica Virtuoso Sugar Blue Debuts In China Mainland With An Exclusive Show At World Famous Blue Note In Beijing
» [2017-10-10] Will One Genre Rule Them All? China's Love Affair With EDM; The Number Of EDM Listeners In China Has Gone From 197 Million Online Listeners In 2016 To An Estimated 286 Million Listeners In 2017
» [2017-10-08] China-Based Experimental Rock Soloist HUMANS ETCETERA To Dispatch Intelligent Skeleton; The Experimental Rock Outfit's Output Unifies '90s Alternative Rock And Post-hardcore And Modern Experimental Rock Elements
» [2017-10-08] Career Moves: Live Nation, Warner Music, Capitol Music, Atlantic Records & Allihoopa; New Career Promotion And Appointments At Live Nation Entertainment, Warner Music Philippines, Seventeenfifty, Atlantic Records And Allihoopa
» [2017-10-05] SoundCloud Unveils New Playlist Stat; Playlist Stats Informs Musicians On Where Their Plays Are Coming From And The People Behind Them
» [2017-10-03] Lithuanian Experimental Jazz Comes To China; Lithuanian Experimental Psychedelic Jazz Trio Sheep Got Waxed Will Embark On Their Debut China Tour
» [2017-10-03] Audials Music Zoom Visualizes All The Music In The World; Every Artist In The World Is Displayed On One Global Music Map, Based On Similarity And Popularity
» [2017-10-01] HBC Fall Festival Celebrates 12 Years Of HBC Fest; This Is The Second Installment Of HBC Fest In The 12th Year Of The Hae Bang Chon Music Festival With A Great Lineup Taking Us Into A New Decade For Independent Music
» [2017-10-01] Competing Platforms And Services Jockeying To Command Music Consumption; The Competition Among Platforms And Services Is Impacting Music Consumption And Changing How We Engage With Our Favorite Artists And Songs
» [2017-10-01] New Book About Rock 'n' Roll, Technology And Disadvantaged Populations; An Exploration Of The Relationship Between The Disadvantaged Populations And Technology In The Music Industry
|
follow MusicDish on