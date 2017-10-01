SoundCloud Unveils New Playlist Stat

Playlist stats informs musicians on where their plays are coming from and the people behind them

Music streaming platform SoundCloud recently introduce a new playlist stat, which offers all creators even more ways to understand where their plays are coming from and the people behind them.

The new playlist stat, available on the web and on SoundCloud Pulse, shows creators who's sharing their tracks in a playlist, and how many plays are being generated from the playlist. The new stats module includes both a ranked list of playlists a track is featured on and the total number of plays.

In addition to a new playlist stat, SoundCloud also recently rolled out a refreshed visual experience for stats on the web. All creators, including SoundCloud Pro or Pro Unlimited users, will find an overall better stats management experience, featuring a more intuitive interface and new look and feel for visualised stats. Some of the stats benefiting from the redesign include top listener and top country, which are now even easier for creators to uncover.