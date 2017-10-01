MusicDish e-Journal - October 13, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
China-Based Experimental Rock Soloist HUMANS ETCETERA To Dispatch Intelligent Skeleton
The experimental rock outfit's output unifies '90s alternative rock and post-hardcore and modern experimental rock elements
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2017-10-08
Nefarious Industries confirms the October release of Intelligent Skeleton by China-based solo outfit HUMANS ETCETERA. The experimental rock outfit's output unifies '90s alternative rock and post-hardcore and modern experimental rock elements into a mellow but engaging mix of styles and influences within the album's forty-minute lifespan.

Intelligent Skeleton was written, produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered in Wenzhou, China by the outfit's American-born creator, Christopher Henry, who performs all vocals, drums, guitars, bass, synth, sampling, and sequencing. The album also features tambourine by Cai Qing 蔡清 on "Vice" as well as piano by Huang Yalun 黄亚伦 and guzheng from Zhang Guogao 章国杲 on the song "Gravebody," and is completed with an original cover drawing by Zhu Weikai 朱为凯.

Intelligent Skeletonmarks the first HUMANS ETCETERA release with Nefarious Industries, who will issue the album digitally on October 13th along with a special limited run of 25 preorder bundles containing printed materials -- 10 stickers in 5 unique designs, a digital download card, an 8x8 poster with cover art backed with lyrics/notes, and handwritten letter of thanks. Preorders are now live RIGHT HERE.

HUMANS ETCETERA began in 2012 as a Christopher Henry experimenting with recording software, and in its early years, released two EPs (Wet Toe Mistake and This Water Ghost Can Change Like Candy) and two LPs (Scatter Bomb, and The Night Used To Be Young). In the fall 2015, HUMANS ETCETERA recruited Alan Bentley on drums and Takeru Abe on bass to form a live band to support the project's third LP, Pointless Squares. The trio's musical chemistry and friendship ignited a flame of inspiration which yielded their forth full-length release, Headlining.

The trio disbanded shortly after in the summer of 2016, when Henry signed a two-year contract to teach ESL in Wenzhou, China. To help cope with being alone in foreign city, Henry wrote, recorded, and released two EPs (音乐家, and Exit Parachute Via Bear), and three LPs (Crammed And Distorted, Red Tape, and Cold Summer Tongs) all by December of 2016. This left Henry exhausted and questioning why he'd spent such a great deal of time making music by himself. Taking his time in 2017, resolving to focus on quality over quantity, the soloist crafted the project's eighth full length release, Intelligent Skeleton.

