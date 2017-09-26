Career Moves: Live Nation, Warner Music, Capitol Music, Atlantic Records & Allihoopa

Live Nation Welcomes Lesley Olenik as VP of Touring

Live Nation Entertainment announced the hire of Lesley Olenik as a VP of Touring for its US Concerts division. She joins Live Nation as a veteran of the live music industry, having spent nearly a decade handling many different aspects of concert promoting for Goldenvoice and AEG Concerts.

Olenik most recently served as Senior Vice President of Talent Buying for Goldenvoice, where she booked and produced concerts throughout Southern California, including highlights such as Adele's eight-show run at The STAPLES Center, four performances by Flume at Shrine Expo Hall, and two editions of Radiohead at Shrine Auditorium. She regularly handled concerts at all these venues as well as Microsoft Theater, The Greek Theatre, and The Theatre at The Ace Hotel. Olenik also helped drive festivals at Goldenvoice. She was instrumental in launching Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in 2011, and helped grow the fest from a single-day event for 2,500 attendees in The STAPLES Center parking lot to a full-fledged festival taking over all 160-acre Exposition Park. Olenik also curated talent, oversaw marketing strategies and managed production expenses for festivals including Festival Supreme, The L.A. Bluegrass Situation, Fool's Gold Day Off and Low End Theory.

Ian Monsod Appointed Managing Director, Warner Music Philippines

Warner Music Group has appointed Ian Monsod as Managing Director of Warner Music Philippines, home to artists Ben & Ben, Jireh Lim, Kithara, LeAnn & Naara, Mark Carpio, Midnight Meetings, Moonster 88, Quest, and Sud.

Ian joins WMG after serving as President and CEO of Fintechnology Inc, the technology company that pioneered one of the Philippines' first peer-to-peer online lending platforms.

Ian earned his Economics degree from the University of the Philippines in 1993, but began his career as a professional musician, composer, arranger, and sound engineer. His diverse musical endeavours include playing bass guitar for the rock band Mariya's Mistress, to composing a sung-through musical for Repertory Philippines. As an entrepreneur, he established Sound Crew, a music production and recording studio, and The Works, an events production company, which he both managed until he left to pursue his MBA at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in 2003.

Brian Nolan Named Senior Vice President Of Seventeenfifty

Highly-regarded music industry executive Brian Nolan has been named Senior Vice President, of seventeenfifty, Capitol Music Group's in-house division focused on brand partnerships and sync licensing. In his new position, Nolan will draw upon his broad experience as an executive to lead the seventeenfifty team and expand its role in generating and maximizing revenue streams while playing a significant role in breaking new and developing artists and enhancing CMG's marketing efforts on behalf of its established stars.

Brian Nolan comes to Capitol after 12 years at Columbia Records/Sony Music, most recently as Columbia's Vice President of International Marketing. In that role, he led the international marketing campaign for David Bowie's album, one of the biggest-selling worldwide releases of 2016. He also led international marketing campaigns for Depeche Mode, John Mayer and Russ, to name a few. Prior to assuming that role, Nolan was Vice President of Sony Music's in-house Creative Agency, where he co-created Culinary Beats - a CITI-branded original series that aired for two seasons on Yahoo! - and On The Road, which aired on The Travel Channel. He is also an Executive Producer of YouTube's Best.Cover.Ever original series, which is airing this Fall.

Among his many achievements within the branding/licensing space, Nolan secured global advertising campaigns for Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" with Ford, Leon Bridges' "Coming Home" for Apple and "River" for Beats by Dre. A leader in the sports marketing space, his countless partnerships with ESPN included a label wide collaboration for the 2014 College Football season. Nolan also secured Turner Sports promotional campaigns for Bruce Springsteen's "Land of Hopes and Dreams" in MLB's 2012 Playoffs, AC/DC's "Play Ball" in MLB's 2014 Playoffs and Pharrell Williams' "Come Get It Bae" in the 2014 NBA Playoffs.

Kevin Weaver Named President, Atlantic Records, West Coast

GRAMMY Award-winning music executive Kevin Weaver has been promoted to the newly created post of President, Atlantic Records, West Coast. Weaver, who has been with Atlantic for over two decades, has spearheaded the label's tremendous success in the soundtrack, sync, and visual media arenas. In his newly expanded role, he will provide broad-based senior executive leadership on the West Coast, underscoring Atlantic's bicoastal strength.

Prior to this appointment, Weaver was President, Film & Television and Executive Vice President, Atlantic Records Group. As Atlantic continues to grow its West Coast presence with a fully-staffed Los Angeles office, Weaver's wide-ranging industry experience makes him ideally suited to take on this important new post. He will collaborate with all of the company's departments, overseeing a diversity of Los Angeles-based artist development projects and working closely with Atlantic's expanding talent roster. At the same time, Weaver will continue to grow the scope of the company's content, film, and TV businesses, while originating and overseeing strategic alliances, media placements, licensing opportunities, and marketing initiatives.

Social Music Network Allihoopa Names Timothy Self As CEO

Collaborative music making service Allihoopa has appointed seasoned music tech executive and former Propellerhead SVP of Product Marketing, Timothy Self, as Chief Executive Officer.

Self will oversee all facets of the rapidly expanding social music network including fundraising, expanding services and products, developing new technology and artist partnerships, managing sales and marketing team, and more.

Self was most recently the SVP of Product for Allihoopa where he played a pivotal role in building a dedicated iOS app that has organically drawn in over 550 thousand registered users and boasts partnerships with industry stalwarts including Propellerhead, Korg, MOOG and more. Self also previously served as the SVP Sales and Marketing of Propellerhead Software, the VP Developer Relations of Be Inc. with over 10,000 devs and an IPO, and the VP Product Marketing at Opcode Systems.