MusicDish e-Journal - October 13, 2017 		MusicDish Advertising Network
» HOME » INSIDER SCOOP » CAREER TIPS » MUSIC SPOTLIGHT » MUSICDISH*CHINA
» INDUSTRY INTERVIEWS » NEWS BEAT » DIGITAL SKOOL » OPEN REVIEW » MUSICDISH EDELWEISS
Search MusicDish e-Journal (Advanced)
Subscribe To MusicDish e-Journal
About | Contact | Advertise | RSS | Submit Article | Submit News | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution
Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network

Will One Genre Rule Them All? China's Love Affair With EDM
The number of EDM listeners in China has gone from 197 million online listeners in 2016 to an estimated 286 million listeners in 2017
By Eric de Fontenay (Founder & Publisher)
(more articles from this author)
2017-10-10
Comment | Email | Print | RSS

As China's music industry grows into its own and music listeners' taste diversify, electronic/ dance music (EDM) has proven a surefire winner, reflects the genre's global popularity. This has been reflected both on the live and recorded sides of the music business.

Following on the success of festivals such as A2Live's Storm Festival, Live Nation Entertainment is looking squarely at electronic music to grow its presence in Asia with the formation of a new music division called Live Nation Electronic Asia. Headed by Jim Wong, who gained who has extensive experience in the electronic dance music industry as a Hong Kong independent promoter, the venture will harness Live Nation's expertise in all aspects of event production and promotion to meet the region's rising demand for electronic dance music.

The first bill from Live Nation Electronic Asia will be a tour from Tiësto supporting his forthcoming album 'Clublife Vol. 5 - China' that will kick off in Shanghai this October and continue for 8 dates throughout the country.

The surge in interest in EDM is also reflected in China's streaming music market. According to a report by Chinese research firm iiMedia Research, the number of EDM listeners in China has gone from 197 million online listeners in 2016 to an estimated 286 million listeners in 2017. This number is projected to reach 358 million in 2018 and exceed 400 million by 2019.

This is backed by the number of online streams of EDM, in 2016 163.05 billion streams to an estimated 226.08 billion in 2017, representing 38.7% growth. By 2020, this number is likely to reach 360.86 billion, marking electronic/ dance music as an exponential-growth genre.

NetEase Cloud Music, which iiMedia Research ranked as the top Chinese streaming music service for EDM, saw the number of EDM streams soar by 434%, making it the fastest growing music genre on the platform, outpacing rock, folk and hip-hop. Correspondingly, the number of its listeners to the genre grew a phenomenal 147% year-on-year.

Mathew Daniel, NetEase Cloud Music's Vice-President, International noted: "Along with the increasing popularity of electronic artists and DJs in China via NetEase Cloud Music and its social platform, we are also, interestingly, noticing international music over-indexing as a whole on our music service. This is certainly welcome news to international labels and artists who can now work closely with us."

Related MusicDish e-Journal Articles:
» Live Nation Responds to Growing Demand for Electronic Music in Asia With New Business Unit - The first bill from Live Nation Electronic Asia will be a tour from Tiësto supporting his forthcoming album CLUBLIFE VOL. 5: CHINA (2017-08-10)

Related News from Mi2N:
» NetEase Cloud Music Leads Electronic/ Dance Music Growth In China

Home » MusicDish*China » Will One Genre Rule Them All? China's Love Affair With EDM
Permalink:http://www.musicdish.com/mag/?id=13953
Email |Print |Comment |RSS

back | top


MusicDish Advertising Network
MusicDish*China

» Harmonica Extraordinaire Sugar Blue Performs In Beijing

» China-Based Experimental Rock Soloist HUMANS ETCETERA To Dispatch Intelligent Skeleton

» Lithuanian Experimental Jazz Comes To China

» What's Next in Music? Focuses On China

» Live Nation Responds to Growing Demand for Electronic Music in Asia With New Business Unit

MusicDish*China Directory


» [2017-10-11] SOCAN And Muzooka To Streamline Live Show Reporting For Artists; Integration Of Respective Live Performance Reporting Technologies To Make It Easier For Music Creators To Get Paid For Their Work Performed On Stage

» [2017-10-11] Submit Proper Signs Up SRD For Fulfilment; Proper Will Now Manage SRD's Pick, Pack And Ship And Warehousing For Its Vast Exclusive Label Base

» [2017-10-11] Harmonica Extraordinaire Sugar Blue Performs In Beijing; Grammy Winner Harmonica Virtuoso Sugar Blue Debuts In China Mainland With An Exclusive Show At World Famous Blue Note In Beijing

» [2017-10-10] Will One Genre Rule Them All? China's Love Affair With EDM; The Number Of EDM Listeners In China Has Gone From 197 Million Online Listeners In 2016 To An Estimated 286 Million Listeners In 2017

» [2017-10-08] China-Based Experimental Rock Soloist HUMANS ETCETERA To Dispatch Intelligent Skeleton; The Experimental Rock Outfit's Output Unifies '90s Alternative Rock And Post-hardcore And Modern Experimental Rock Elements

» [2017-10-08] Career Moves: Live Nation, Warner Music, Capitol Music, Atlantic Records & Allihoopa; New Career Promotion And Appointments At Live Nation Entertainment, Warner Music Philippines, Seventeenfifty, Atlantic Records And Allihoopa

» [2017-10-05] SoundCloud Unveils New Playlist Stat; Playlist Stats Informs Musicians On Where Their Plays Are Coming From And The People Behind Them

» [2017-10-03] Lithuanian Experimental Jazz Comes To China; Lithuanian Experimental Psychedelic Jazz Trio Sheep Got Waxed Will Embark On Their Debut China Tour

» [2017-10-03] Audials Music Zoom Visualizes All The Music In The World; Every Artist In The World Is Displayed On One Global Music Map, Based On Similarity And Popularity

» [2017-10-01] HBC Fall Festival Celebrates 12 Years Of HBC Fest; This Is The Second Installment Of HBC Fest In The 12th Year Of The Hae Bang Chon Music Festival With A Great Lineup Taking Us Into A New Decade For Independent Music

» [2017-10-01] Competing Platforms And Services Jockeying To Command Music Consumption; The Competition Among Platforms And Services Is Impacting Music Consumption And Changing How We Engage With Our Favorite Artists And Songs

» [2017-10-01] New Book About Rock 'n' Roll, Technology And Disadvantaged Populations; An Exploration Of The Relationship Between The Disadvantaged Populations And Technology In The Music Industry
 MusicDish Advertising Network

follow MusicDish on
Follow MusicDish on Twitter

Mi2N Music PR

All-star Ensemble FLOW Debuts Genre-Defying New Music At Carnegie Hall On Friday October 6, 2017

Wreckshop Nation Releases Big Moe 4 Ever, A Tribute Documentary To A Legendary Southern Hip Hop Artist

Roger D'Arcy Releases New Album 'House Of Heads'

Hybrid Studios Announces Online Mastering Services

Music Entrepreneur Mia A. Irizarry Launches TrendCulprit's "Music As A Business Telesummit" Featuring Renowned Industry Specialists

Iggy Azalea, The Kills, TV On The Radio & The Legendary Wu Tang Clan Confirmed For 1St Off Weekend Festival

Strange Loops Releases Debut EP, New Era



Websites: Mi2N | MusicDish*China | MusicDish Network | MusicDishTV | Urban Music News Network
Services: Submit Article | Submit News | Submit Video | Artist Development | Premium PR Distribution

Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC., all rights reserved.
About MusicDish e-Journal | Contact Us | Advertise | RSS | Internships