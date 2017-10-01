SOCAN and Muzooka to Streamline Live Show Reporting For Artists

Integration of respective live performance reporting technologies to make it easier for music creators to get paid for their work performed on stage

Live music platform Muzooka and performing rights organization SOCAN are integrating their live performance reporting technologies to make it easier for music creators to get paid when their work is performed on stage.

The Muzooka Setlist Reporter is a simplified solution to the age-old challenge of reporting song setlists to receive more accurate payment of live performance royalties. Songwriters and composers earn royalties when music they own the rights to gets played in public. This new technology from Muzooka enables venues to report live shows, and performers to submit their setlist quickly and easily, integrating with SOCAN's Notice of Live Music Performance (NLMP) application program interface (API) via the Muzooka platform.

Performances registered on Muzooka trigger a post-show reminder to the performer requesting a setlist submission. They quickly select the songs performed from their preregistered works, and the Muzooka data verification tools confirm location, date, and performer details, then submit via the NLMP API directly to SOCAN. That information is used by SOCAN to distribute live performance royalty payments accurately to the songwriters, composers, or music publishers that own the rights to the music.