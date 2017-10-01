|
SOCAN and Muzooka to Streamline Live Show Reporting For Artists
Integration of respective live performance reporting technologies to make it easier for music creators to get paid for their work performed on stage
Live music platform Muzooka and performing rights organization SOCAN are integrating their live performance reporting technologies to make it easier for music creators to get paid when their work is performed on stage.
The Muzooka Setlist Reporter is a simplified solution to the age-old challenge of reporting song setlists to receive more accurate payment of live performance royalties. Songwriters and composers earn royalties when music they own the rights to gets played in public. This new technology from Muzooka enables venues to report live shows, and performers to submit their setlist quickly and easily, integrating with SOCAN's Notice of Live Music Performance (NLMP) application program interface (API) via the Muzooka platform.
Performances registered on Muzooka trigger a post-show reminder to the performer requesting a setlist submission. They quickly select the songs performed from their preregistered works, and the Muzooka data verification tools confirm location, date, and performer details, then submit via the NLMP API directly to SOCAN. That information is used by SOCAN to distribute live performance royalty payments accurately to the songwriters, composers, or music publishers that own the rights to the music.
back
| top
|
News Beat
» Submit Proper Signs Up SRD for Fulfilment
» Career Moves: Live Nation, Warner Music, Capitol Music, Atlantic Records & Allihoopa
» SoundCloud Unveils New Playlist Stat
» Social Music Network Allihoopa Names Timothy Self As CEO
» Because Acquires Majority of Former London Records Catalogue
News Beat Directory
» [2017-10-11] SOCAN And Muzooka To Streamline Live Show Reporting For Artists; Integration Of Respective Live Performance Reporting Technologies To Make It Easier For Music Creators To Get Paid For Their Work Performed On Stage
» [2017-10-11] Submit Proper Signs Up SRD For Fulfilment; Proper Will Now Manage SRD's Pick, Pack And Ship And Warehousing For Its Vast Exclusive Label Base
» [2017-10-11] Harmonica Extraordinaire Sugar Blue Performs In Beijing; Grammy Winner Harmonica Virtuoso Sugar Blue Debuts In China Mainland With An Exclusive Show At World Famous Blue Note In Beijing
» [2017-10-10] Will One Genre Rule Them All? China's Love Affair With EDM; The Number Of EDM Listeners In China Has Gone From 197 Million Online Listeners In 2016 To An Estimated 286 Million Listeners In 2017
» [2017-10-08] China-Based Experimental Rock Soloist HUMANS ETCETERA To Dispatch Intelligent Skeleton; The Experimental Rock Outfit's Output Unifies '90s Alternative Rock And Post-hardcore And Modern Experimental Rock Elements
» [2017-10-08] Career Moves: Live Nation, Warner Music, Capitol Music, Atlantic Records & Allihoopa; New Career Promotion And Appointments At Live Nation Entertainment, Warner Music Philippines, Seventeenfifty, Atlantic Records And Allihoopa
» [2017-10-05] SoundCloud Unveils New Playlist Stat; Playlist Stats Informs Musicians On Where Their Plays Are Coming From And The People Behind Them
» [2017-10-03] Lithuanian Experimental Jazz Comes To China; Lithuanian Experimental Psychedelic Jazz Trio Sheep Got Waxed Will Embark On Their Debut China Tour
» [2017-10-03] Audials Music Zoom Visualizes All The Music In The World; Every Artist In The World Is Displayed On One Global Music Map, Based On Similarity And Popularity
» [2017-10-01] HBC Fall Festival Celebrates 12 Years Of HBC Fest; This Is The Second Installment Of HBC Fest In The 12th Year Of The Hae Bang Chon Music Festival With A Great Lineup Taking Us Into A New Decade For Independent Music
» [2017-10-01] Competing Platforms And Services Jockeying To Command Music Consumption; The Competition Among Platforms And Services Is Impacting Music Consumption And Changing How We Engage With Our Favorite Artists And Songs
» [2017-10-01] New Book About Rock 'n' Roll, Technology And Disadvantaged Populations; An Exploration Of The Relationship Between The Disadvantaged Populations And Technology In The Music Industry
|
follow MusicDish on