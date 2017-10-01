Submit Proper Signs Up SRD for Fulfilment

Proper will now manage SRD's pick, pack and ship and warehousing for its vast exclusive label base

UK independent distributor Proper Music Group has signed a new global fulfilment deal for Southern Record Distributors' (SRD) roster of indie labels.



Proper will now manage SRD's pick, pack and ship and warehousing for its vast exclusive label base, currently numbering around 200 and spanning all genres, including Light In The Attic (Rodriguez, Lee Hazlewood), Kompakt (The Field, Gas), Daptone (Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Charles Bradley), and Text (Four Tet), as well as The Leaf Label, Tresor and Melodic.



The gradual move from the Dagenham HQ to Proper's new home in Dartford means that SRD's labels and customers will experience a seamless transition, with SRD and Proper benefitting from both parties' broad and established customer databases.



The new 100,000ft², purpose-built warehouse more than quadruples Proper's existing space, and will introduce state of the art automated systems, further improving capacity and efficiency across operations not only for SRD, but for all existing clients as well.

