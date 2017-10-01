Harmonica Extraordinaire Sugar Blue Performs In Beijing

Grammy Winner Harmonica virtuoso Sugar Blue debuts in China mainland with an exclusive show at world famous Blue Note in Beijing

Sugar Blue & band promise a night of world class entertainment with the eclectic sounds of the harmonica accompanied by a powerful quartet with Sergio Montaleni on guitar, James Cowan on keyboards, Ilaria​ Lantieri Whiting co-writer on most of the originals, is on duty as bassist again on this tour providing a solid rhythmic base along with percussionist par excellence C.J.Tucker.



Performance time: October 26, 19:30-21:30

Artist: SUGAR BLUE

Venue: Beijing Blue Note Beijing

Address: No. 23, Qianmen, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

Tickets: http://www.showstart.com/event/37311

Born and raised in New York, harmonica genius Sugar Blue began his career as a street musician, he grew up listening to the jazz greats and then honed his chops by wailing along with Bob Dylan (with whom he would later record...) and Stevie Wonder songs on the radio.



Like many american musicians before him Sugar Blue left these shores and relocated to Paris, where he became a first-call studio musician and performing artist.



That's his harmonica blasting on the Rolling Stones' platinum disco hit "Miss You".



Considered to be one of the first harp pyrotechnicians, he uses awe-inspiring high-register runs, circular breathing and electronic effects on his harmonicas blending them into his unique, visionary and singular style, technically dazzling yet wholly soulful.



Grammy winner Sugar Blue has been called the Jimi Hendrix of harmonica: he has played and recorded with Willie Dixon, Prince, Rolling Stones, Stan Getz, Bob Dylan, only to name a few...

