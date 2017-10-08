|
Canadian Singer/Songwriter & Pianist Michael Kaeshammer To Tour China
In addition to this tour, Michael Kaeshammer has been asked to write a jazz teaching book to be published in China
After last year's successful 20-city tour, Vancouver Island-based musician Michael Kaeshammer is set to embark on his 7th tour of China this October and November, with performances booked in some cities where his will be the first jazz concert held in the area. This is not an easy task as many Western musicians have a hard time booking performances in the People's Republic of China, yet Kaeshammer's concerts sell out year after year with the audiences and venues getting bigger each time. After performing at the 2010 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, he started going on tour in China every following year. "I look forward every year to return to my tours in China. The audiences at the concerts and at the masterclasses I hold in every city are warm and welcoming and always excited to see me", says Kaeshammer. "It has become my strongest market after Canada, even over the United States and Europe."
In addition to this tour, Michael Kaeshammer has been asked to write a jazz teaching book to be published in China. Jazz is still a relatively new genre there and Kaeshammer is considered a forerunner for many young people who want to learn jazz music.
Michael Kaeshammer China Tour
October 21
Wuhan Tanghu Theater, Wuhan China
October 22
Wuhan Tanghu Theater, Wuhan China
October 27
Jinzhou Theater, Jinzhou China
October 28
Haerbin Theater, Tieling China
November 02
Jilin Theater, Jilin China
November 03
Dalian People's Club, Dalian China
November 04
Development Grand Theater, Dalian China
November 05
Mudanjiang Art Center, Mudanjiang China
November 08
Shijiazhuang Grand Theater, Shijiazhuang China
November 10
People's Meeting Hall, Chongqing China
November 11
Jincheng Art Palace Theater, Chengdu China
November 12
Linyi Grand Theater, Linyi China
