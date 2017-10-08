Canadian Singer/Songwriter & Pianist Michael Kaeshammer To Tour China

After last year's successful 20-city tour, Vancouver Island-based musician Michael Kaeshammer is set to embark on his 7th tour of China this October and November, with performances booked in some cities where his will be the first jazz concert held in the area. This is not an easy task as many Western musicians have a hard time booking performances in the People's Republic of China, yet Kaeshammer's concerts sell out year after year with the audiences and venues getting bigger each time. After performing at the 2010 Beijing Olympic Winter Games, he started going on tour in China every following year. "I look forward every year to return to my tours in China. The audiences at the concerts and at the masterclasses I hold in every city are warm and welcoming and always excited to see me", says Kaeshammer. "It has become my strongest market after Canada, even over the United States and Europe."



In addition to this tour, Michael Kaeshammer has been asked to write a jazz teaching book to be published in China. Jazz is still a relatively new genre there and Kaeshammer is considered a forerunner for many young people who want to learn jazz music.



Michael Kaeshammer China Tour



October 21

Wuhan Tanghu Theater, Wuhan China



October 22

Wuhan Tanghu Theater, Wuhan China



October 27

Jinzhou Theater, Jinzhou China



October 28

Haerbin Theater, Tieling China



November 02

Jilin Theater, Jilin China



November 03

Dalian People's Club, Dalian China



November 04

Development Grand Theater, Dalian China



November 05

Mudanjiang Art Center, Mudanjiang China



November 08

Shijiazhuang Grand Theater, Shijiazhuang China



November 10

People's Meeting Hall, Chongqing China



November 11

Jincheng Art Palace Theater, Chengdu China



November 12

Linyi Grand Theater, Linyi China

