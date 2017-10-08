|
Most Girls Smell Good Music Promotion Masterclass and Launch Party
Most Girls Smell Good presents Music Promotion Masterclass and launch party feat. Luxixi, Dirty Dishes, Missy and Sun Meng
On November 2, Most Girls Smell Good will host a masterclass on Music Promotion at Dada Bar Beijing with Mu aka Dirty Dishes, founder of underground party brand called Street Kids and winner of TimeOut Best Promoter Of The Year award. She will share top tips on music promotion and insights on the Beijing underground music scene. The masterclass will feature a video hangout, on the Johannesburg electronic music scene by Colleen Balchin aka Rosie Parade, founder of Johannesburg party brand called Pussy Party.
This event aims to provide a platform for dialogue, attendees to learn more about music promotion and to showcase leading female female-identifying talent in Beijing. This will lead to an eclectic line up featuring Luxixi, Dirty Dishes, Missy and Sun Meng.
Most Girls Smell Good is a party and events brand focused on curating events that showcase leading, existing and aspiring female and female-identifying music talent. The brand launched in Johannesburg South Africa in 2013 and recently held a DJ workshop in Beijing. The brand is invested initiating opportunities for collaboration and engagement.
back
| top
|
MusicDish*China
» Canadian Singer/Songwriter & Pianist Michael Kaeshammer To Tour China
» Harmonica Extraordinaire Sugar Blue Performs In Beijing
» Will One Genre Rule Them All? China's Love Affair With EDM
» China-Based Experimental Rock Soloist HUMANS ETCETERA To Dispatch Intelligent Skeleton
» Lithuanian Experimental Jazz Comes To China
MusicDish*China Directory
» [2017-10-21] FUGA Accelerates Growth With €6m Investment; FUGA Will Also Use This Injection To Provide More Granular Benchmarking And Reporting To Its Label Clients
» [2017-10-20] Vinyl Evangelist Jack White To Keynote 'Making Vinyl'; Detroit B2B Conference Celebrates Global Rebirth Of Record Manufacturing
» [2017-10-19] Sync-Focused Covers Catalog Coversion Launches In North America; Coversion Aims To Become The International Go-to Resource For All Sync-focused Covers
» [2017-10-18] Deezer Joins With Esports Team FNATIC For First-Ever Music Partnership; Deezer To Introduce Flow To Europe's Most Successful Esports Team Fnatic
» [2017-10-16] Most Girls Smell Good Music Promotion Masterclass And Launch Party; Most Girls Smell Good Presents Music Promotion Masterclass And Launch Party Feat. Luxixi, Dirty Dishes, Missy And Sun Meng
» [2017-10-13] Canadian Singer/Songwriter & Pianist Michael Kaeshammer To Tour China; In Addition To This Tour, Michael Kaeshammer Has Been Asked To Write A Jazz Teaching Book To Be Published In China
» [2017-10-11] SOCAN And Muzooka To Streamline Live Show Reporting For Artists; Integration Of Respective Live Performance Reporting Technologies To Make It Easier For Music Creators To Get Paid For Their Work Performed On Stage
» [2017-10-11] Submit Proper Signs Up SRD For Fulfilment; Proper Will Now Manage SRD's Pick, Pack And Ship And Warehousing For Its Vast Exclusive Label Base
» [2017-10-11] Harmonica Extraordinaire Sugar Blue Performs In Beijing; Grammy Winner Harmonica Virtuoso Sugar Blue Debuts In China Mainland With An Exclusive Show At World Famous Blue Note In Beijing
» [2017-10-10] Will One Genre Rule Them All? China's Love Affair With EDM; The Number Of EDM Listeners In China Has Gone From 197 Million Online Listeners In 2016 To An Estimated 286 Million Listeners In 2017
» [2017-10-08] China-Based Experimental Rock Soloist HUMANS ETCETERA To Dispatch Intelligent Skeleton; The Experimental Rock Outfit's Output Unifies '90s Alternative Rock And Post-hardcore And Modern Experimental Rock Elements
» [2017-10-08] Career Moves: Live Nation, Warner Music, Capitol Music, Atlantic Records & Allihoopa; New Career Promotion And Appointments At Live Nation Entertainment, Warner Music Philippines, Seventeenfifty, Atlantic Records And Allihoopa
|
follow MusicDish on