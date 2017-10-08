Most Girls Smell Good Music Promotion Masterclass and Launch Party

Most Girls Smell Good presents Music Promotion Masterclass and launch party feat. Luxixi, Dirty Dishes, Missy and Sun Meng

On November 2, Most Girls Smell Good will host a masterclass on Music Promotion at Dada Bar Beijing with Mu aka Dirty Dishes, founder of underground party brand called Street Kids and winner of TimeOut Best Promoter Of The Year award. She will share top tips on music promotion and insights on the Beijing underground music scene. The masterclass will feature a video hangout, on the Johannesburg electronic music scene by Colleen Balchin aka Rosie Parade, founder of Johannesburg party brand called Pussy Party.

This event aims to provide a platform for dialogue, attendees to learn more about music promotion and to showcase leading female female-identifying talent in Beijing. This will lead to an eclectic line up featuring Luxixi, Dirty Dishes, Missy and Sun Meng.

Most Girls Smell Good is a party and events brand focused on curating events that showcase leading, existing and aspiring female and female-identifying music talent. The brand launched in Johannesburg South Africa in 2013 and recently held a DJ workshop in Beijing. The brand is invested initiating opportunities for collaboration and engagement.