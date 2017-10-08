Deezer Joins With esports Team FNATIC For First-Ever Music Partnership

Deezer to introduce Flow to Europe's most successful esports team Fnatic

Music streaming service Deezer has entered the esports world with an exclusive partnership with FNATIC. Esports and music streaming are both rapidly growing industries with significant crossover, with more than 80% of gamers playing games while listening to music.

FNATIC's first-ever music partnership will give FNATIC team members a chance to connect with their fans in real time and share all of their personal playlists across Europe, North America and Asia. FNATIC players can also take advantage of Deezer's signature feature Flow, a one-press play lean back music experience that combines Deezer's smart data and algorithms along with personal music recommendations from music editors around the world.

"As a majority of FNATIC fans already listen to music while gaming, Deezer is the perfect community platform for gamers who want to combine their love of gaming as well as their favorite songs," says Ralph Pighin, Vice President Central & Eastern Europe, Deezer.

"Our partnership enables us to enhance the experience of Fnatic and esports fans alike and will see us breaking new grounds in esports partnerships," says Wouter Sleijffers, CEO, Fnatic.