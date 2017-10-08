|
Sync-Focused Covers Catalog Coversion Launches in North America
Coversion, the sync-focused covers catalog with hubs in the UK, Canada and the United States, launches in North America this month. The catalog, entirely tailored to the servicing of high quality covers to the sync market, features complete flexibility with 100%-owned masters and stems available for tweaking, trailerizing or remixing to production needs in less than 24 hours. Cover songs include: Motorhead's "Ace of Spades", Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun", Seal's "Crazy", Edwin Colins' "Girl Like You" and The Rolling Stones' "Get Off of My Cloud", among others from various eras and in diverse genres and styles.
Coversion aims to become the international go-to resource for all sync-focused covers
Coversion's first sync placement debued in an Australian McDonald's campaign for Macca's Gourmet Creations. The track used is a custom version of Smokey Robinson and The Miracles' "You Really Got a Hold On Me" as Coversion can also create bespoke tracks by request. Founder Janesta Boudreau proclaims, "We are excited to announce our premiere sync resulting from a partnership with Level Two Music to develop just the right sound to support the ad."
The Coversion concept is the latest venture from the team behind Canadian multi-service music licensing house, Rocking Horse Road. Following five years of success with syncs placed across a broad range of global TV, gaming and film campaigns, including the TV promo for Oscar-winning, Moonlight, Coversion's founders recognized the need for a catalog producing the highest quality tracks in the booming covers market for the sync sector. Boudreau and Senior Music Supervisor and Manager Leslie Amos have years of sync, licensing and music supervision experience between them. Award-winning music supervisor and licensing specialist Amos brings a pedigree earned working for the likes of Universal Music Publishing Group and Sony Playstation Europe, equaled by the distinguished background in licensing, sync and music supervision across ads, trailers and gaming that Boudreau adds to the enterprise, bolstered by her recent nomination for a prestigious Music Week Sync Award in the Video Games Music Supervision category.
