Vinyl Evangelist Jack White to Keynote 'Making Vinyl'
Detroit B2B Conference Celebrates Global Rebirth of Record Manufacturing
There's no bigger champion of vinyl than Jack White and he will be the keynote speaker at 'Making Vinyl' on Nov. 6, capping a full day of sessions of experts discussing the astounding rebirth of the global record manufacturing industry. A who's who of today's global vinyl manufacturing industry will be congregating in Detroit at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel.
Jack's Third Man Pressing (TMP) is also 'Making Vinyl's' hometown sponsor and all delegates will have the opportunity to tour the new vinyl factory, which opened in February, on the afternoon of Nov. 7. Additionally, TMP technicians will be on various 'Making Vinyl' panels.
TMP is the latest piece of White's vertically integrated music-making empire. He's ushered in such "nothing-can-stop-us" innovations as the 'World's Fastest Record' (the fastest studio to store recording ever made which was released Record Store Day 2014) to shooting a playing phonograph into space for Third Man Records' 7th anniversary in July 2016. The record? TMR's single release of Carl Sagan's "A Glorious Dawn."
Always achieving new levels of vinyl manufacturing ingenuity, White's solo album Lazaretto - the biggest selling vinyl album of 2014 and the biggest selling vinyl album in a single year in the SoundScan era - at various places on the record played at 33, 45 and 78-rpm, among other astounding features.
Jack joins previously announced keynoters Darryl ("DMC") McDaniels and Record Store Day co-founder Michael Kurtz.
