|
FUGA Accelerates Growth With €6m Investment
FUGA will also use this injection to provide more granular benchmarking and reporting to its label clients
Amsterdam-based FUGA announced it receive a six million euro investment, following strong growth in recent years.
With FUGA's US team set to expand further, the funds - pledged entirely from current shareholders - will help drive the company's ambitious international growth, both organically and via possible acquisition.
Accompanying ongoing investment in its content and rights management and delivery services, FUGA will also use this injection to continue to hone its analytics and big data capabilities, providing more granular benchmarking and reporting to its label clients. FUGA will also use the funds to accelerate its offering to other segments, such as neighbouring and publishing rights and to grow dedicated teams, alongside expanding its territorial marketing and promotional services and expertise.
The announcement follows a string of new clients which recently signed up management services company mtheory and DJ Premier & Ian Schwartzman's label imprint TTT. This spate of new deals, coupled with a team which has more than doubled in recent years and a best-in-class reputation, puts the company in a perfect position for growth. The funds will be allocated over the coming two years.
Related News from Mi2N:
» FUGA Accelerates Growth With €6m Investment
back
| top
|
News Beat
» Sync-Focused Covers Catalog Coversion Launches in North America
» Deezer Joins With esports Team FNATIC For First-Ever Music Partnership
» SOCAN and Muzooka to Streamline Live Show Reporting For Artists
» Submit Proper Signs Up SRD for Fulfilment
» Career Moves: Live Nation, Warner Music, Capitol Music, Atlantic Records & Allihoopa
News Beat Directory
» [2017-10-21] FUGA Accelerates Growth With €6m Investment; FUGA Will Also Use This Injection To Provide More Granular Benchmarking And Reporting To Its Label Clients
» [2017-10-20] Vinyl Evangelist Jack White To Keynote 'Making Vinyl'; Detroit B2B Conference Celebrates Global Rebirth Of Record Manufacturing
» [2017-10-19] Sync-Focused Covers Catalog Coversion Launches In North America; Coversion Aims To Become The International Go-to Resource For All Sync-focused Covers
» [2017-10-18] Deezer Joins With Esports Team FNATIC For First-Ever Music Partnership; Deezer To Introduce Flow To Europe's Most Successful Esports Team Fnatic
» [2017-10-16] Most Girls Smell Good Music Promotion Masterclass And Launch Party; Most Girls Smell Good Presents Music Promotion Masterclass And Launch Party Feat. Luxixi, Dirty Dishes, Missy And Sun Meng
» [2017-10-13] Canadian Singer/Songwriter & Pianist Michael Kaeshammer To Tour China; In Addition To This Tour, Michael Kaeshammer Has Been Asked To Write A Jazz Teaching Book To Be Published In China
» [2017-10-11] SOCAN And Muzooka To Streamline Live Show Reporting For Artists; Integration Of Respective Live Performance Reporting Technologies To Make It Easier For Music Creators To Get Paid For Their Work Performed On Stage
» [2017-10-11] Submit Proper Signs Up SRD For Fulfilment; Proper Will Now Manage SRD's Pick, Pack And Ship And Warehousing For Its Vast Exclusive Label Base
» [2017-10-11] Harmonica Extraordinaire Sugar Blue Performs In Beijing; Grammy Winner Harmonica Virtuoso Sugar Blue Debuts In China Mainland With An Exclusive Show At World Famous Blue Note In Beijing
» [2017-10-10] Will One Genre Rule Them All? China's Love Affair With EDM; The Number Of EDM Listeners In China Has Gone From 197 Million Online Listeners In 2016 To An Estimated 286 Million Listeners In 2017
» [2017-10-08] China-Based Experimental Rock Soloist HUMANS ETCETERA To Dispatch Intelligent Skeleton; The Experimental Rock Outfit's Output Unifies '90s Alternative Rock And Post-hardcore And Modern Experimental Rock Elements
» [2017-10-08] Career Moves: Live Nation, Warner Music, Capitol Music, Atlantic Records & Allihoopa; New Career Promotion And Appointments At Live Nation Entertainment, Warner Music Philippines, Seventeenfifty, Atlantic Records And Allihoopa
|
follow MusicDish on