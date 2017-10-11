|
UK Music Proposes Law To Protect Music Venues
New legislation would protect music venues threatened with closure
The precarious state for music venues today is no surprise for any city dweller. Whether because of gentrification and greedy developers or difficult economic conditions, music venues which are the lifeblood for tomorrow's generation of young musicians have been on the chopping block for the past decade. Across the UK for example, an estimated 35% of grassroots music venues closed down between 2007 and 2015. In London alone, the capital has lost over a third of its grassroots music venues in the last 10 years.
Now UK Music wants to stem the tide with plans for a new law to protect music venues threatened with closure. The proposed crackdown would force developers to consider the impact their schemes could have on nearby music venues and take steps to ensure their continued survival.
Unveiling the planned new legislation in a speech at Venues Day at London’s Ministry of Sound, UK Music chief executive Michael Dugher said the proposals would help stem the tide of music venue closures across the UK by enshrining the “agent of change” principle in law. Agent of change would require a developer to take account of pre-existing businesses like music venues before proceeding with a project. The new law would place a burden on the developer to make sure that solutions are in place to mitigate the potential impact of their scheme on existing businesses.
For example, to avoid the risk of new neighbors complaining about the noise from a music venue, the developers could be told to fund the cost of extra soundproofing for the music venue.
