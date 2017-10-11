|
The Way Forward For Country Music Streaming
New research demonstrates that the Country Music audience is primed for significant growth in the streaming space
The Country Music Association released new research data that demonstrates that the country music audience is primed for significant growth in the streaming space.
Streaming Services Are Under-Delivering On Surfacing Country
There is a need to solve discoverability problems and place MORE and NEWER titles and artists on services with as much prominent placement and recommendations as possible. Not only are country music fans less satisfied with service-created playlists for the genre compared to others, they are less satisfied with their ability to discover new country music as well in today's streaming experience. Nearly half cited having better country music recommendations as the change that would most likely lead them to more country music streaming.
Paid Adoption Versus Growth
This recent study shows that paid users stream much more often than free users – nearly twice as frequently compared to free users. These paid users are streaming Country titles more frequently, as well with 22% streaming Country songs five or more times a day versus 9% among free users.
Streaming Drives Overall Music Industry Spending
Country music listeners using paid streaming accounts are more actively listening to country music titles and more actively spending toward music in general. Among streamers that report streaming Country titles daily, 69% are paid users versus 31% free users.
Paid service users also showed significantly more spending on other country music media formats compared to free users. A finding that suggests there are key music consumers willing to spend is not a replacement across the spectrum of users.
Non-Streamers Are Confused About Streaming Platforms
Services need to explain the benefits, points of differentiation and how to use these platforms. According to this latest data, consumer confusion may be a key barrier to adoption of streaming among some country music fans. The #1 reason cited for not using any streaming services was a lack of understanding about the features and benefits of streaming apps or that they are too hard to use. Educating non-users could go a long way toward driving new user growth.
Related News from Mi2N:
» CMA Releases New Research: "The Way Forward For Country Music Streaming"
back
| top
|
Insider Scoop
» Indie Labels Represent Over A Third Of Global Recorded Music Market
» UK Music Proposes Law To Protect Music Venues
» Vinyl Evangelist Jack White to Keynote 'Making Vinyl'
» Competing Platforms and Services Jockeying to Command Music Consumption
» New Book About Rock 'n' Roll, Technology and Disadvantaged Populations
Insider Scoop Directory
» [2017-10-26] 5 Ways Your Band Can Benefit From A Mobile App; Using An App Allows All Your Fans Get Your Message In The Same Way, Every Time, Reinforcing Your Brand With Very Little Effort
» [2017-10-26] Indie Labels Represent Over A Third Of Global Recorded Music Market; Independent Record Labels Now Represent 38.4% Of Global Recorded Music Market Share In 2016 With Global Revenues In Excess Of $6bn
» [2017-10-25] Career Moves: Cinq Music, Songtrust, Def Jam, Warner Music, 117 Management & DPA; New Career Announcements At Cinq Music Urban Division, Songtrust Amsterdam Office, Def Jam Recordings, Warner Music Benelux, 117 Entertainment Group And DPA Microphones In US
» [2017-10-22] UK Music Proposes Law To Protect Music Venues; New Legislation Would Protect Music Venues Threatened With Closure
» [2017-10-22] The Way Forward For Country Music Streaming; New Research Demonstrates That The Country Music Audience Is Primed For Significant Growth In The Streaming Space
» [2017-10-21] FUGA Accelerates Growth With €6m Investment; FUGA Will Also Use This Injection To Provide More Granular Benchmarking And Reporting To Its Label Clients
» [2017-10-20] Vinyl Evangelist Jack White To Keynote 'Making Vinyl'; Detroit B2B Conference Celebrates Global Rebirth Of Record Manufacturing
» [2017-10-19] Sync-Focused Covers Catalog Coversion Launches In North America; Coversion Aims To Become The International Go-to Resource For All Sync-focused Covers
» [2017-10-18] Deezer Joins With Esports Team FNATIC For First-Ever Music Partnership; Deezer To Introduce Flow To Europe's Most Successful Esports Team Fnatic
» [2017-10-16] Most Girls Smell Good Music Promotion Masterclass And Launch Party; Most Girls Smell Good Presents Music Promotion Masterclass And Launch Party Feat. Luxixi, Dirty Dishes, Missy And Sun Meng
» [2017-10-13] Canadian Singer/Songwriter & Pianist Michael Kaeshammer To Tour China; In Addition To This Tour, Michael Kaeshammer Has Been Asked To Write A Jazz Teaching Book To Be Published In China
» [2017-10-11] SOCAN And Muzooka To Streamline Live Show Reporting For Artists; Integration Of Respective Live Performance Reporting Technologies To Make It Easier For Music Creators To Get Paid For Their Work Performed On Stage
|
follow MusicDish on