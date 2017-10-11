The Way Forward For Country Music Streaming

New research demonstrates that the Country Music audience is primed for significant growth in the streaming space

The Country Music Association released new research data that demonstrates that the country music audience is primed for significant growth in the streaming space.



Streaming Services Are Under-Delivering On Surfacing Country



There is a need to solve discoverability problems and place MORE and NEWER titles and artists on services with as much prominent placement and recommendations as possible. Not only are country music fans less satisfied with service-created playlists for the genre compared to others, they are less satisfied with their ability to discover new country music as well in today's streaming experience. Nearly half cited having better country music recommendations as the change that would most likely lead them to more country music streaming.



Paid Adoption Versus Growth



This recent study shows that paid users stream much more often than free users – nearly twice as frequently compared to free users. These paid users are streaming Country titles more frequently, as well with 22% streaming Country songs five or more times a day versus 9% among free users.



Streaming Drives Overall Music Industry Spending



Country music listeners using paid streaming accounts are more actively listening to country music titles and more actively spending toward music in general. Among streamers that report streaming Country titles daily, 69% are paid users versus 31% free users.



Paid service users also showed significantly more spending on other country music media formats compared to free users. A finding that suggests there are key music consumers willing to spend is not a replacement across the spectrum of users.



Non-Streamers Are Confused About Streaming Platforms



Services need to explain the benefits, points of differentiation and how to use these platforms. According to this latest data, consumer confusion may be a key barrier to adoption of streaming among some country music fans. The #1 reason cited for not using any streaming services was a lack of understanding about the features and benefits of streaming apps or that they are too hard to use. Educating non-users could go a long way toward driving new user growth.



