Career Moves: Cinq Music, Songtrust, Def Jam, Warner Music, 117 Management & DPA

New career announcements at Cinq Music Urban Division, Songtrust Amsterdam Office, Def Jam Recordings, Warner Music Benelux, 117 Entertainment Group and DPA Microphones in US

Cinq Music Opens Urban Music Division With Master P

Cinq Music, a technology-driven record label, distribution and rights-management company, has named Percy "Master P" Miller as President of Urban Music in the United States.



Master P is a businessman, entrepreneur, music mogul, an iconic American entertainer, producer and philanthropist. The founder of No Limit Records, Master P gained fame in the mid 1990s with hits like "Ice Cream Man" and "Make Em Say Uhh" along with roles in several independent films which made the artist a household name. As important as Master P's music success is, he has also had a successful career as an entrepreneur and investor, coming from poverty to Forbes. Master P created a multi-million dollar business empire spanning an array of industries and selling over seventy-five million albums to date.

Songtrust Names Mandy Aubry Director of Global Business Development

Songtrust, a collection platform for songwriting and music publishing royalties, is expanding its global presence to Europe with a new office in Amsterdam. To lead its expansion in Europe, Songtrust has hired Mandy Aubry as Director of Global Business Development and Client Relations. Based in Amsterdam, Aubry will help expand Songtrust into Europe and beyond, with a focus on working with labels, publishers, and businesses. Aubry comes to Songtrust with over twenty years of industry experience across the record and music publishing industries. Most recently, Aubry spent a decade at the highly respected Dutch rights management company, Fintage House, until its music division was sold to Kobalt Music last year. During her time at Fintage, Aubry was largely responsible for managing client relationships and developing the company's diverse international music publishing roster from film and TV production companies including Vanacore Music, MRC, and Alcon Sleeping Giant, to publishing companies such as Nettwerk Music Publishing and Big Yellow Dog, to singer-songwriters of the likes of Tori Amos and Jason Mraz.

Def Jam Recordings Names Steven Victor Executive VP And Head Of A&R

Artist manager and A&R executive Steven Victor is joining Def Jam Recordings as Executive Vice President and Head of A&R. He will join the legendary label's senior executive team, leading the company's creative initiatives and overseeing its talented A&R department. Victor comes to Def Jam with an extensive network of artists, writers and producers that he developed in his roles as a manager heading William Victor Management, Chief Operating Officer of G.O.O.D Music and Senior Vice President of A&R for the Universal Music Group.



Most recently, Victor signed, developed and helped break hip hop artist Desiigner, whose debut single "Panda" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on May 7 and held that position for two consecutive weeks. The song, which has been certified Platinum by the RIAA, hit No. 2 on Digital Songs chart and topped both charts for Streaming Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Sebastiaan Van Welie Named Chief Financial Officer of Warner Music Benelux

Sebastiaan Van Welie has been named as the new Chief Financial Officer of Warner Music Benelux. Van Welie previously worked at Ampelmann Operations BV, a specialist in transferring people and cargo to offshore installations such as oil and gas rigs, where he held the job of Finance Director.



He started his career working for Heineken NV, the leading international brewing company, where he held various roles in the company's finance team between 2002 and 2008. He then joined TomTom NV, a global leader in traffic, navigation and mapping products, rising to the position of Finance Director (VP) Automotive, a position he held until 2016.

Drew Blakeley Announced As VP Of 117 Management

117 Management, a management division of 117 Entertainment Group will be led by artist manager Drew Blakeley.



Blakeley began his career in the country music industry nearly 10 years ago as a successful talent buyer and concert promoter. Blakeley comes to 117 after a departure from Conway Entertainment Group, where he spent the last 3 years on management teams for Lorrie Morgan, LOCASH, Randy Travis, ALABAMA and more. The flagship artist for 117 Management is Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare.

DPA Microphones Names Jewel Kusek as General Manager

Danish professional audio manufacturer DPA Microphones announcde that Jewel Kusek has joined the company as General Manager in the United States. In her new role, Kusek will be responsible for the strategic financial leadership of DPA. Kusek will oversee all aspects of DPA's operations including finance, human resources, sales, logistics and customer relations.



Kusek joins DPA Microphones after serving as Controller for Next Level Resource Partners, LLC in Denver, Colorado. Prior to her role as controller, Kusek served as Vice President of Accounting at Tristar Web Graphics and as a Financial Analyst for Hunting Energy Services, both in Houston, Texas.