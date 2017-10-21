'Music Biz' Conference to Remain in Nashville Through 2020

The annual event first came to Nashville in 2015, and has shown strong year-over-year attendance growth and critical acclaim each year since then

After drawing its largest audience in more than 15 years in 2017, the Music Business Association (Music Biz) is 'tripling down' on Nashville, booking conference dates through 2020. The already announced Music Biz 2018 will be held from May 14-17, 2018, at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Music Biz 2019 and 2020 will follow from May 5-8, 2019, and May 11-14, 2020, at the new JW Marriott Nashville, which is currently under construction and slated to open in July 2018. The annual event first came to Nashville in 2015, and has shown strong year-over-year attendance growth and critical acclaim each year since then.



The decision to return was enthusiastically endorsed by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and the Music City Music Council, an association of business leaders charged with developing strategies toward heightening the awareness and development of Nashville's worldwide reputation as Music City. The Council is Co-Chaired by Barry and music industry veteran Joe Galante.



Music Biz is the music industry's premier event, giving the commerce and content sectors a place to meet with trading partners, network with new companies, and learn about new trends and products impacting the music business. The 2018 event will feature the presentation of the Presidential Award for Outstanding Executive Achievement to Cary Sherman, CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and a Breakthrough Artist Award to Republic Records singer/songwriter Julia Michaels, with much more to be announced. Those who would like to propose ideas for presentations, panels, case studies, or interviews can do so via the event's official Call for Presentations, which is open now through November 10 at https://musicbiz.org/2018-call-presentations-speakers. Registration for Music Biz 2018 is open now, with special early bird rates available through March 2, 2018.

