ICMP Launches Spotlight Blog

Spotlight features the best in music industry articles, insight and advice

London-based music education centres ICMP launched its new blog Spotlight, featuring the best in music industry articles, insight and advice written by contributors from leading music industry organisations, think tanks and commentators alongside ICMP's in-house experts.



To kick Spotlight off to a flying start initial articles include pieces from BBC Music Introducing, Help Musicians UK and the Musicians' Union as well as ICMP tutor and Jamiroquai multi-instrumentalist Nathan Williams. Future content and insight is planned from music industry events including BBC Music Introducing's Amplify.



New articles on the blog include 11 tips to help you improve how you use social media, how to be a radio plugger with Hart Media's Poppy Raine, How to use BBC Music Introducing and How to Join a Touring Musical with Doug Weekes.



Individuals are invited to contact marketing@icmp.ac.uk to contribute to the blog or collaborate on content.

