ICMP Launches Spotlight Blog
Spotlight features the best in music industry articles, insight and advice
London-based music education centres ICMP launched its new blog Spotlight, featuring the best in music industry articles, insight and advice written by contributors from leading music industry organisations, think tanks and commentators alongside ICMP's in-house experts.
To kick Spotlight off to a flying start initial articles include pieces from BBC Music Introducing, Help Musicians UK and the Musicians' Union as well as ICMP tutor and Jamiroquai multi-instrumentalist Nathan Williams. Future content and insight is planned from music industry events including BBC Music Introducing's Amplify.
New articles on the blog include 11 tips to help you improve how you use social media, how to be a radio plugger with Hart Media's Poppy Raine, How to use BBC Music Introducing and How to Join a Touring Musical with Doug Weekes.
Individuals are invited to contact marketing@icmp.ac.uk to contribute to the blog or collaborate on content.
» [2017-11-04] Sound Royalties Unearths Millions In Undistributed Royalties; Nearly $14 Million In Undistributed Royalties Has Been Found By Music-focused Finance Firm Sound Royalties
» [2017-11-02] MusicDish*China October China Label Music Releases And Charts; Several Tracks From October Releases Have Charted On Chinese Music Portal Kanjian ING Top 10 Weekly Chart
» [2017-11-01] Deezer Becomes Miami Dolphins' Official Music Partner; Deezer's Flirtation With The Sports World Appears To Have Just Begun
» [2017-11-01] 'AIMP Nashville Pubcast' In-Depth Publisher Interview Series; Debut Episode Of Weekly Series Features Conversation With Ree Guyer Of Wrensong Music
» [2017-10-31] ICMP Launches Spotlight Blog; Spotlight Features The Best In Music Industry Articles, Insight And Advice
» [2017-10-30] 'Music Biz' Conference To Remain In Nashville Through 2020; The Annual Event First Came To Nashville In 2015, And Has Shown Strong Year-over-year Attendance Growth And Critical Acclaim Each Year Since Then
» [2017-10-26] 5 Ways Your Band Can Benefit From A Mobile App; Using An App Allows All Your Fans Get Your Message In The Same Way, Every Time, Reinforcing Your Brand With Very Little Effort
» [2017-10-26] Indie Labels Represent Over A Third Of Global Recorded Music Market; Independent Record Labels Now Represent 38.4% Of Global Recorded Music Market Share In 2016 With Global Revenues In Excess Of $6bn
» [2017-10-25] Career Moves: Cinq Music, Songtrust, Def Jam, Warner Music, 117 Management & DPA; New Career Announcements At Cinq Music Urban Division, Songtrust Amsterdam Office, Def Jam Recordings, Warner Music Benelux, 117 Entertainment Group And DPA Microphones In US
» [2017-10-22] UK Music Proposes Law To Protect Music Venues; New Legislation Would Protect Music Venues Threatened With Closure
» [2017-10-22] The Way Forward For Country Music Streaming; New Research Demonstrates That The Country Music Audience Is Primed For Significant Growth In The Streaming Space
» [2017-10-21] FUGA Accelerates Growth With €6m Investment; FUGA Will Also Use This Injection To Provide More Granular Benchmarking And Reporting To Its Label Clients
