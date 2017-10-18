|
Deezer Becomes Miami Dolphins' Official Music Partner
Deezer's flirtation with the sports world appears to have just begun
Last month, we reported on a deal between music streaming provider Deezer and esports team leader Fnatic as their exclusive streaming partner. Well, Deezer's flirtation with the sports world appears to have just begun as they recently announced their first NFL team partnership with the Miami Dolphins.
The partnership will give Miami Dolphins fans access to a channel dedicated entirely to their favorite team, containing the official playlists of the Miami Dolphins team, the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and mascot T.D. For those fans wondering how Miami Dolphins players get fired up each week, the channel also will feature Game Day and Warm-Up playlists.
"This Dolphins channel gives our fans direct access to the players' favorite music - be it what they listen to off the field or in getting pumped for a game," noted Miami Dolphins Senior VP & Chief Commercial Officer Todd Kline.
Dolphins fans also will be able to enter sweepstakes during the season to win VIP experiences at Hard Rock Stadium, along with Deezer Premium+ accounts, which offer access to unlimited music from the world's most diverse music catalogue.
