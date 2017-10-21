|
'AIMP Nashville Pubcast' In-Depth Publisher Interview Series
The Nashville Chapter of the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) launched its new podcast series, titled "AIMP Nashville Pubcast." Hosted by Michael McAnally Baum, President of SMACKSongs and AIMP Nashville Secretary, the weekly series will feature 30-minute interviews with some of the most prominent independent music publishers in Nashville discussing how they got into the music business, how they achieved success, and their advice for new independent publishers. The inaugural episode will feature Ree Guyer, Owner and President of Wrensong Music and AIMP Nashville Treasurer, and is available now via Apple Podcast, Stitcher, Google Play, Soundcloud, and YouTube. Subsequent episodes will be released each Wednesday.
Future episodes are currently scheduled as follows:
* November 8 – Tim Hunze of Parallel
* November 15 – Carla Wallace of Big Yellow Dog
* November 22 – Dale Bobo of Big Deal Music
* November 29 – Rusty Gaston of THiS Music
* December 6 – Robin Palmer of SMACKSongs
* December 13 – Chris Van Belkom "The Falcon" of Combustion Music
* December 20 – John Ozier of ole
* December 27 – Beth Laird of Creative Nation
* January 3 – "Building a Great Team" featuring Brent Daughrity ofAnderson Benson Insurance, Trina Smith of Me Gusta Music, and Denise Nichols of The Primacy Firm
