MusicDish*China October China Label Music Releases And Charts

Several tracks from October releases have charted on Chinese music portal Kanjian ING Top 10 Weekly Chart

MusicDish*China announced the latest slate for releases in China under its label, including country music singer Rick Monroe ("Gypsy Soul"), rapper and producer Tymathe Lamb ("Be the Wave"), Americana roots rock at Barley Station ('Younger Summer Memories'), award-winning singer Erick Blu ("Took The Words") and acoustic funk reggae performer GrooveShine ("Story Time"). Their music is being released to major streaming music services in China, including QQMusic, NetEase Music Cloud, Kugou, Kuwo, Xiami and Baidu Music as well as services in Taiwan and Hong Kong.



Several tracks from these releases have charted on Chinese music portal Kanjian ING Top 10 Weekly Chart 10/23-29, including Tymathe Lamb tracks "Magic" (#1) and "Be The Wave" (#8), Rick Monroe tracks "Moment Like This" (#2) and "Ease On Down" (#10) and GrooveShine track "Soul Light" (#5) as well as Barley Station's "Younger Summer Memories" (#10) for the period 10/16-22. In addition, the promotion for Erick Blu's release was picked up by Toutiao, China's most important news aggregation service.



GrooveShine - "Story Time"

"Story Time" melds acoustic-based songwriting with funk, reggae, hip hop and world rhythms. GrooveShine's third album focusses on lyric-based material from producer Mike McHugh. Song topics span a wide array of themes including ancient mythology, space travel, witches (of many forms), modern romance and other human drama.



Tymathe Lamb - "Be the Wave"

Virginia-based Rapper-singer-songwriter and producer, Tymathe Lamb has been gaining momentum and a following since the international release of "Be the Wave" on Jan 26th 2017. With his recent hit "Hollywood Lamb," Tymathe Lamb has attained the attention of a substantial amount of people due to his witty lyrics and refreshing sound. Given the chance to open for the Ying Yang Twins at the Sturgis Rally, his music matured, and now he has became an alchemist of his craft.



Rick Monroe - "Gypsy Soul"

Rick Monroe breaks new ground with his May 12 release, Gypsy Soul. The six-track project shows Monroe's continued growth as a singer and the rich diversity of both his songwriting and performing. Sean Giovanni (John Rich, Clint Black, Big & Rich) produced five of the tracks, while renowned engineer/producer JD Shuff (Collin Raye, CeCe Wynans) helmed one.



Erick Blu - "Took The Words"

"Took The Words" by 20 year old award-winning musician, Erick Blu has a great bright and vibrant feel. Its titanium sound is enlivened with a great energy and amped vibe. Erick has had a few remarkable opportunities, from performing in front of 20K people where he shared the stage with acts like Hoobastank, to taking center stage at the World Scholars Cup in 2010 where he won for Best Pop Performance.



Barley Station - 'Younger Summer Memories'

The single 'Younger Summer Memories' from Barley Station's 2013 album "Damaged Goods" blends alternative rock/pop and folk/country sounds. Throughout 2015, they won 'Best Video' award as well as 'Best Song' award from the Akademia Music Awards for 'Younger Summer Memories'. The song also won a spot in the Radio Airplay sponsored Summer Songs 2017 contest and was added in rotation on Jango Radio's Independent Summer 2017 Playlist.



