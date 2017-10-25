|
Hybrid Studios Announces Online Mastering Services
Engineers Billy Klein and Brian Frederick spearhead new online mastering effort through OC studio
Orange County multimedia production facility Hybrid Studios has announced new online mastering services for clients worldwide. Engineers Billy Klein and Brian Frederick will provide mastering through Hybrid's recording studios using a combination of analog/digital processing and high-end gear such as PMC monitoring and Manley Mastering equipment.
Hybrid's online services are "Mastered for iTunes," which means Klein and Frederick take into account how music will eventually interact with Apple Music & Spotify during the mastering process.
