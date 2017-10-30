Career Moves: ROLI, Live Nation Sweden, Music Glue, BBR Music Group, Warner/Chappell Music Spain & Blue Night Soundscapes

Pharrell Williams Joins ROLI As Chief Creative Officer

London-based music technology company ROLI is thrilled to announce that Pharrell Williams is joining the team as Chief Creative Officer. As Chief Creative Officer Pharrell will work with Roland to develop revolutionary new musical instruments that are iconic, digitally connected, and accessible to all. Their collaboration will accelerate the arc of innovation that began with the award-winning Seaboard and BLOCKS, which have been called "two of the most compelling music-making devices in recent memory." As part of their long-term partnership, Pharrell will invest and become a co-owner of ROLI.



ROLI and Pharrell celebrate the partnership today by releasing the free "Happy by Pharrell" studiopack in ROLI's NOISE app. Just by touching the surface of a smartphone or ROLI instrument, fans can play around with the vocals, beats, and basslines that have made "Happy" a global hit. "Happy by Pharrell" is the first in a series of NOISE studiopacks that will let people recreate hit songs — or become inspired to take the elements of that song in a completely different direction.



Over the past year more music-makers than ever have played ROLI instruments. BLOCKS, a Lego-like system for music creation, launched in November 2016 to worldwide acclaim. The Seaboard Block and a next-generation Lightpad Block are the newest Blocks in the modular system, which empowers people to create songs and also customize the instrument on which they play it.

Live Nation Sweden Appoints Anna Sjölund and Therése Liljedahl as New Managing Directors

Live Nation Sweden is pleased to announce the promotion to joint Managing Directors of Anna Sjölund and Therése Liljedahl. Both will commence their new positions effective immediately.



These appointments come off the back of Live Nation's continued expansion across the Nordic Markets. Live Nation Sweden is the Swedish market leader in concerts and festivals, as the owner and operator of Summerburst, Sweden Rock and Way Out West festivals. It was responsible for the Swedish legs of 2017 concert successes Guns N' Roses, Coldplay, Metallica, Depeche Mode and the Rolling Stones among others.



Anna Sjölund is currently Head Promoter at Live Nation Sweden, a role she will retain while starting her role as MD - overseeing Live Nation Sweden's agency, touring and festivals. With her 18 years in the company - three as VP Operations Central and Eastern Europe - Anna has become an invaluable promoter and leader for Live Nation in Europe.



With over 20 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Therése Liljedahl sits as Director of Marketing & Nordic Partnership at Live Nation. Retaining Nordic responsibility for partnerships, Therése will commence her role as MD overseeing Live Nation Sweden's marketing, partnership, finance, administration and HR functions.

Russel Coultart Joins Music Glue as Global Head of Business Development

Music Glue has announced the appointment of Russel Coultart, co-founder of groundbreaking music e-commerce platform Digital Stores and former Global Head of e-commerce for Universal Music Group (UMG), to the position of Global Head of Business Development.



Russel started in the music industry in the early 1990s as a producer, recording artist and DJ before launching his own successful record label Transient Records in 1995. In 1997 he launched Recordstore.co.uk, later to become Digital Stores, one of the first artist facing e-commerce platforms in the world, with an esteemed collection of high profile clients, including The Beatles, Queen, Robbie Williams, Oasis, The Prodigy and The Pet Shop Boys, among others.



After the acquisition of Digital Stores by EMI in 2010, Russel became Vice President for Direct to Consumer (D2C) in Europe at EMI Music and, following the subsequent acquisition of EMI by UMG in 2013, he ran UMG's global e-commerce business.

BBR Music Group Appoints Lynette Garbonola New VP of International

BBR Music Group has appointed Lynette Garbonola to the newly created position of VP of International. As part of its expanded international outreach, the label group's appointment comes shortly after a successful Country Music Week in the United Kingdom for BBR artists and as the company continues to role out initiatives in territories across the globe following its January acquisition by BMG.



Garbonola transitions to the position from her current role as VP of Digital Media. She joined BBR Music Group in 2010. Prior to BBR she worked at Warner Music Nashville for 16 years where she helped launch their New Media/Digital Department rising to the role of VP of New Media.



Chris Loss will become the new VP of Digital Strategy & Analytics, working closely with DSP's, digital advertisers, and ADA distribution. He moves from his current position of VP of Promotion for Stoney Creek Records. Loss began his career in radio before becoming the Director of West Coast Promotion for Lyric Street in 2002. He was part of the team that launched The Valory Music Co. in 2007 serving as Director of National Promotion and later being named VP of Promotion. He joined Stoney Creek Records in 2012.

Santiago Menéndez-Pidal Named Managing Director Of Warner/Chappell Music Spain

Warner/Chappell Music announced the appointment of Santiago Menéndez-Pidal as Managing Director, Warner/Chappell Music Spain. Menéndez-Pidal joins from Sony Music Spain, where he served as A&R Director for the last four years, signing artists including Dvicio, Abraham Mateo, Andrés Suárez, C Tangana, Melendi and Rozalén. He helped take the company from third in local repertoire album market share in 2012 to first in 2016. During his wide-ranging career, over more than two decades, he has played an integral role in developing the careers of many of Spain's biggest artists and songwriters including Dani Martín, India Martínez, Leiva and Joaquín Sabina.



Menéndez-Pidal began his career at BMG Music in 1992, where he became International Marketing Manager, focusing on campaigns for overseas artists in Spain. In 1996, he joined Warner/Chappell Music Spain for the first time, serving as International and Creative Manager. As well as overseeing the Creative Department, he also acted as Synchronization Manager. He worked with artists including the bands Amaral, Dover and El Canto del Loco, as well as songwriters Antonio Vega and Carlos Jean. Menéndez-Pidal left in 2003 to co-found the Madrid office of Clippers, Spain's largest independent music publishing company, which is based in Barcelona.



He joined EMI Music Publishing as Managing Director of Spain & Portugal in 2005, where he worked with songwriters including the duo Estopa, as well as Bebe, Carlos Baute, Melendi and Russian Red. In 2010, he moved within the company to become Managing Director of EMI Music Publishing Australia and New Zealand. While there, he signed Jimmy Barnes, Joel Little and Ladyhawke, as well as the duo The Presets and the DNA Production team. Menéndez-Pidal then returned to Madrid in 2012 for his latest role with Sony Music.

Blue Night Soundscapes Welcomes Dr. E. Michael Harrington

Music licensing library Blue Night Soundscapes announced the addition of Dr. E. Michael Harrington to the BNS team. Harrington, an authority on music copyright and intellectual property, will serve as Director of Music Clearance for BNS.



Blue Night Soundscapes (BNS) was founded in 2014 by Steven Briggs, president and founder of Blue Night Records. Briggs launched BNS as a predominantly acoustic music licensing library focusing on cue placement in the film, television and advertising industries. Featuring the folk, jazz, swing, gypsy, bluegrass, classical, Chassidic, Klezmer, world, Traditional Hawaiian, hapa haole, old-timey, Dawg, Celtic jazz, Americana, and singer/songwriter genres, BNS has arguably the most comprehensive collection of mixed, mastered original acoustic music available today. BNS makes music available for licensing to music supervisors and creative teams in the film, television and commercial advertising industries.



Harrington, (pictured) is a Professor of Music Business at Berklee College of Music, where he has also designed the Capstone course for the music business curriculum and is authoring the Music Business Law course for the new Berklee Online Graduate Program. He has served as a consultant and expert witness in hundreds of music copyright/intellectual property matters involving the We Shall Overcome Foundation, Pharrell Williams, Taylor Swift, Dixie Chicks, Adele, Steven Spielberg, Steve Perry, Tupac, Lady Gaga, Deadmau5, Danger Mouse, Adam Levine, Busta Rhymes, Samsung, HBO, and others.