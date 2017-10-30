|
Europe's Digital Music Leaders Form Alliance
European digital music companies launch of Digital Music Europe
A group of leading European digital music companies, including 7digital, Deezer, Qobuz, SoundCloud, Soundcharts and Spotify, announced the launch of a new alliance, Digital Music Europe (DME). Digital Music Europe will showcase and promote the success of the European digital music industry, it will serve as a resource for policy-makers, media and the digital music in dustry, and will advocate for policies that shape a favourable business environment for digital music.
Europe has - and continues to be - a hotbed of innovation for many of the global success stories in digital music. DME member companies have helped transform the digital music landscape, enabling artists to reach ever-wider audiences, and bringing consumers radically new and compelling digital music experiences.
These same companies have also transformed the global music industry. In 2016, the recorded music market grew by 4% in Europe; the fastest rate of growth in two decades, driven primarily by the mass adoption of streaming (with 112 million users subscribing to paid streaming services across the world, growth in streaming revenue went up by more than 60%*).
Important policy debates on copyright, geo-blocking, online platforms, e-privacy, data transfers, digital contracts and taxation are underway, and DME will work with European policy-makers and others that are passionate about music to create a legislative and regulatory framework that supports the growth of digital music, and brings benefits to both artists and consumers.
