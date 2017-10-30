|
Streaming & Listening Diversity - Spotify Case Study
Will artists have an easier time finding an audience, or will streaming focus global attention on a small number of stars?
While attending a panel called "Subversion and Innovation：The next Decade of the Music Industry on Intelligent Age" at the 4th Music Industry Forum at Beijing's Communication University of China (I gave a presentation on the "Artist Management and Tour Promotion from the Global Perspective" panel), I asked the speakers whether AI might actually create roadblocks to the direct-to-fan opportunities digital technologies had empowered creators with. In my view, any intermediary such as AI placing itself between the artist and the fan (such as though music recommendations) could hamper music discovery skew listeners a small number of stars.
Spotify took a look deep dive into its data of listener habits to provide an answer. According to the streaming service, there is an explosion in listening diversity, defined here as the number of artists each listener streams per week.
Since 2014, the average number of artists each listener streams per week has increased 37 percent, from just under 30 to about 41 artists per week so far in 2017. And the biggest increase happened in the past year. Meanwhile, average weekly listening hours per user grew by 25% during the same period.
According to Spotify, its programmed (editorial as well as algorithmic) playlists and radio features are largely driving this growth in artist diversity. People are hearing more artists thanks in large part to Discover Weekly, Fresh Finds, Daily Mix, Summer Rewind and Time Capsule. In addition, listening diversity has been driven by top tier playlists such as RapCaviar, Today's Top Hits and Baila Reggaeton having become integral to the success of artists in a variety of genres. Meanwhile, Release Radar and New Music Friday (in addition to Fresh Finds) function as effective launchpads for new music.
As I had mentioned above, I had given a talk at the 4th Music Industry Forum called "Artist Development: China vs. The World" as part of the "Artist Management and Tour Promotion from the Global Perspective" panel. You can download my presentation slides HERE. Held on Nov. 3rd, the forum was being held under the guidance of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People's Republic of China, hosted by the Communication University of China, jointly presented by the Music Industry Promotion Committee, the School of Music and Recording Arts, Faculty of Art in collaboration with the China Music Industry Base and the Chinese Association of Music Communication.
back
| top
|
Insider Scoop
» Pandora Subscriber Base Grows to Over 5 Million
» Music Industry Betting On VR & AR For New Revenue
» Sound Royalties Unearths Millions in Undistributed Royalties
» Indie Labels Represent Over A Third Of Global Recorded Music Market
» UK Music Proposes Law To Protect Music Venues
Insider Scoop Directory
» [2017-11-09] Streaming & Listening Diversity - Spotify Case Study; Will Artists Have An Easier Time Finding An Audience, Or Will Streaming Focus Global Attention On A Small Number Of Stars?
» [2017-11-08] Career Moves: ROLI, Live Nation Sweden, Music Glue, BBR Music Group, Warner/Chappell Music Spain & Blue Night Soundscapes; ROLI Chief Creative Officer, Live Nation Sweden Managing Directors, Music Glue Global Head Of Business Development, BBR Music Group VP Of International, Warner/Chappell Music Spain Managing Director And Blue Night Director Of Music Clearance
» [2017-11-08] Europe's Digital Music Leaders Form Alliance; European Digital Music Companies Launch Of Digital Music Europe
» [2017-11-05] Pandora Subscriber Base Grows To Over 5 Million; Pandora Premium Paid Subscribers Cross The 1 Million Milestone In October 2017
» [2017-11-05] Hybrid Studios Announces Online Mastering Services; Engineers Billy Klein And Brian Frederick Spearhead New Online Mastering Effort Through OC Studio
» [2017-11-05] Music Industry Betting On VR & AR For New Revenue; The Music Industry Is Making An Early Bet On VR & AR To Create New Revenue Streams Across All Their Lines Of Business
» [2017-11-04] Sound Royalties Unearths Millions In Undistributed Royalties; Nearly $14 Million In Undistributed Royalties Has Been Found By Music-focused Finance Firm Sound Royalties
» [2017-11-02] MusicDish*China October China Label Music Releases And Charts; Several Tracks From October Releases Have Charted On Chinese Music Portal Kanjian ING Top 10 Weekly Chart
» [2017-11-01] Deezer Becomes Miami Dolphins' Official Music Partner; Deezer's Flirtation With The Sports World Appears To Have Just Begun
» [2017-11-01] 'AIMP Nashville Pubcast' In-Depth Publisher Interview Series; Debut Episode Of Weekly Series Features Conversation With Ree Guyer Of Wrensong Music
» [2017-10-31] ICMP Launches Spotlight Blog; Spotlight Features The Best In Music Industry Articles, Insight And Advice
» [2017-10-30] 'Music Biz' Conference To Remain In Nashville Through 2020; The Annual Event First Came To Nashville In 2015, And Has Shown Strong Year-over-year Attendance Growth And Critical Acclaim Each Year Since Then
|
follow MusicDish on