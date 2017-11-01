|
Women Make An Impact On The 2018 MPG Awards Shortlist
Nearly a quarter of those named this year are female, proving that music production is no longer a bastion for the boys
The 2018 MPG Awards is defying the presumption that music production is a male dominated business by revealing a Shortlist in which nearly a quarter of those named are female.
Catherine Marks, Manon Grandjean, Lorde, Marta Salogni, Steph Marziano, Mandy Parnell, Adele White and Jane Third have all been shortlisted for these prestigious Awards for their various production, engineering, mastering and A&R talents. The artists they have worked with are among the music industry's most successful and critically acclaimed names and include Stomzy, The Amazons, London Grammar, The xx, Kasabian, Feist, Goldfrapp, Frank Ocean and Slaves.
"What's great about the MPG Awards is that they recognise the diversity of the music industry - something that is very important today," says artist and producer Youth, who received the PPL-sponsored MPG Award for Outstanding Contribution to UK Music in 2016. "It's refreshing to see that the 2018 shortlist includes men and women from lots of different backgrounds and genres."
Now in its 10th year, the MPG Awards feature 15 award categories that celebrate the best and brightest talent in music production, along with the industry's rising stars. Previous award winners have included Sir George Martin CBE, FKA Twigs, Roni Size, Sylvia Massy, Brian Eno, Trevor Horn and Dave Stewart.
Final judging will take place at RAK Studios on December 4th 2017 and the winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on March 1st 2018 at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London, where broadcaster and breakfast show presenter Shaun Keaveny will be the host.
Related News from Mi2N:
» Women Make An Impact On The 2018 MPG Awards Shortlist
back
| top
|
News Beat
» Two-Sides of Copyright Finance: Sound Royalties & Kobalt
» Career Moves: ROLI, Live Nation Sweden, Music Glue, BBR Music Group, Warner/Chappell Music Spain & Blue Night Soundscapes
» Europe's Digital Music Leaders Form Alliance
» Deezer Becomes Miami Dolphins' Official Music Partner
» 'Music Biz' Conference to Remain in Nashville Through 2020
News Beat Directory
» [2017-11-13] Women Make An Impact On The 2018 MPG Awards Shortlist; Nearly A Quarter Of Those Named This Year Are Female, Proving That Music Production Is No Longer A Bastion For The Boys
» [2017-11-13] The Nashville Musicians Sound Healthcare Plan Rolls Out; Sound Healthcare & Financial Announced The Formation Of A True Group Health Insurance Policy Plan For Musicians And Industry Professionals
» [2017-11-09] Streaming & Listening Diversity - Spotify Case Study; Will Artists Have An Easier Time Finding An Audience, Or Will Streaming Focus Global Attention On A Small Number Of Stars?
» [2017-11-09] Two-Sides Of Copyright Finance: Sound Royalties & Kobalt; Sound Royalties Unearths Millions In Undistributed Royalties While Kobalt Launches Fund To Invest In Music Copyright
» [2017-11-08] Career Moves: ROLI, Live Nation Sweden, Music Glue, BBR Music Group, Warner/Chappell Music Spain & Blue Night Soundscapes; ROLI Chief Creative Officer, Live Nation Sweden Managing Directors, Music Glue Global Head Of Business Development, BBR Music Group VP Of International, Warner/Chappell Music Spain Managing Director And Blue Night Director Of Music Clearance
» [2017-11-08] Europe's Digital Music Leaders Form Alliance; European Digital Music Companies Launch Of Digital Music Europe
» [2017-11-05] Pandora Subscriber Base Grows To Over 5 Million; Pandora Premium Paid Subscribers Cross The 1 Million Milestone In October 2017
» [2017-11-05] Hybrid Studios Announces Online Mastering Services; Engineers Billy Klein And Brian Frederick Spearhead New Online Mastering Effort Through OC Studio
» [2017-11-05] Music Industry Betting On VR & AR For New Revenue; The Music Industry Is Making An Early Bet On VR & AR To Create New Revenue Streams Across All Their Lines Of Business
» [2017-11-04] Sound Royalties Unearths Millions In Undistributed Royalties; Nearly $14 Million In Undistributed Royalties Has Been Found By Music-focused Finance Firm Sound Royalties
» [2017-11-02] MusicDish*China October China Label Music Releases And Charts; Several Tracks From October Releases Have Charted On Chinese Music Portal Kanjian ING Top 10 Weekly Chart
» [2017-11-01] Deezer Becomes Miami Dolphins' Official Music Partner; Deezer's Flirtation With The Sports World Appears To Have Just Begun
|
follow MusicDish on