Women Make An Impact On The 2018 MPG Awards Shortlist

Nearly a quarter of those named this year are female, proving that music production is no longer a bastion for the boys

The 2018 MPG Awards is defying the presumption that music production is a male dominated business by revealing a Shortlist in which nearly a quarter of those named are female.



Catherine Marks, Manon Grandjean, Lorde, Marta Salogni, Steph Marziano, Mandy Parnell, Adele White and Jane Third have all been shortlisted for these prestigious Awards for their various production, engineering, mastering and A&R talents. The artists they have worked with are among the music industry's most successful and critically acclaimed names and include Stomzy, The Amazons, London Grammar, The xx, Kasabian, Feist, Goldfrapp, Frank Ocean and Slaves.



"What's great about the MPG Awards is that they recognise the diversity of the music industry - something that is very important today," says artist and producer Youth, who received the PPL-sponsored MPG Award for Outstanding Contribution to UK Music in 2016. "It's refreshing to see that the 2018 shortlist includes men and women from lots of different backgrounds and genres."



Now in its 10th year, the MPG Awards feature 15 award categories that celebrate the best and brightest talent in music production, along with the industry's rising stars. Previous award winners have included Sir George Martin CBE, FKA Twigs, Roni Size, Sylvia Massy, Brian Eno, Trevor Horn and Dave Stewart.



Final judging will take place at RAK Studios on December 4th 2017 and the winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on March 1st 2018 at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London, where broadcaster and breakfast show presenter Shaun Keaveny will be the host.

