The Nashville Musicians Sound Healthcare Plan Rolls Out

Sound Healthcare & Financial announced the formation of a true group health insurance policy plan for musicians and industry professionals

Healthcare is the number one concern for most Americans today. Not a big suprise with Republicans continued attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But music professionals are particularly vulnerable as over 78% are self-employed, leaving them at the mercy of the ACA Individual Marketplace that the Trump Administration has been threatening to sabotage.

So a recent announcement by insurance and music healthcare advocacy organization Sound Healthcare & Financial should come as some relief for musicians and industry professionals, at least those based in Nashville. Through months of effort leveraging industry relationships, Sound Healthcare & Financial has achieved a fully insured ACA compliant True Group plan that is now available for musicians and industry professionals who are members of the Nashville Musicians Association, AFM Local 257.

In 2006, Kix Brooks (Brooks & Dunn), who was serving on the CMA Board at the time, sparked an important conversation about how to bring the music community and Vanderbilt Medical Center together to address the complex challenge of achieving affordable health insurance for CMA members. After several false starts, RJ Stillwell, a musician and producer with over 25 years of experience as an advocate in education and lifestyle with an active lobbying presence on Capitol Hill, was suggested as the person to get it done. Stillwell pooled resources and architected a private label insurance program - a first for the music industry - establishing CMA Sound Healthcare.

In 2008, Sound Healthcare began advocating for additional music associations including the Nashville Music Association, AFM Local 257. In 2014, Sound Healthcare expanded services to include Long Term Care, Disability, ID Theft Protection, Life Insurance and Wealth Creation and Preservation Strategies, at which time a new entity emerged: Sound Healthcare & Financial.

Stillwell noted "Although we've been providing musicians, artists, and songwriters innovative healthcare solutions for over 10 years, this is, without question, the most monumental achievement for our music community in our company's history."