|
Nordic & British Musicians' Unions' Joint Statement on Sexism in the Music Industry
Discussions on the issue of gender inequality, sexism and sexual harassment, the scale of which had been highlighted by the recent #metoo campaign
The Nordic Musicians' Unions (NMU) and British Musicians' Union (BMU) discussed the issue of gender inequality, sexism and sexual harassment, the scale of which had been highlighted by the recent #metoo campaign.
There was full acknowledgement of the extent of the problem in the performing arts.
All the union representatives at the Stockholm meeting agreed that tackling the problem should be prioritised.
It was agreed that the unions will, in the first instance, initiate a process of evidence gathering through confidential surveys and through the creation of an environment where members feel safe in sharing their experiences.
The unions will also liaise with employers, engagers and other areas of the industry in order to involve all stake holders.
Following this, appropriate advice and support mechanisms utilising trained officers and officials will be introduced to tackle the problem head on.
Finally, the NMU and the BMU will ensure that the International Federation of Musicians (FIM) applies a similar priority to this issue.
back
| top
|
News Beat
» Women Make An Impact On The 2018 MPG Awards Shortlist
» Two-Sides of Copyright Finance: Sound Royalties & Kobalt
» Career Moves: ROLI, Live Nation Sweden, Music Glue, BBR Music Group, Warner/Chappell Music Spain & Blue Night Soundscapes
» Europe's Digital Music Leaders Form Alliance
» Deezer Becomes Miami Dolphins' Official Music Partner
News Beat Directory
» [2017-11-21] Joint Statement By The Nordic Musicians' Unions And British Musicians' Union; Discussions On The Issue Of Gender Inequality, Sexism And Sexual Harassment, The Scale Of Which Had Been Highlighted By The Recent #metoo Campaign
» [2017-11-13] Women Make An Impact On The 2018 MPG Awards Shortlist; Nearly A Quarter Of Those Named This Year Are Female, Proving That Music Production Is No Longer A Bastion For The Boys
» [2017-11-13] The Nashville Musicians Sound Healthcare Plan Rolls Out; Sound Healthcare & Financial Announced The Formation Of A True Group Health Insurance Policy Plan For Musicians And Industry Professionals
» [2017-11-09] Streaming & Listening Diversity - Spotify Case Study; Will Artists Have An Easier Time Finding An Audience, Or Will Streaming Focus Global Attention On A Small Number Of Stars?
» [2017-11-09] Two-Sides Of Copyright Finance: Sound Royalties & Kobalt; Sound Royalties Unearths Millions In Undistributed Royalties While Kobalt Launches Fund To Invest In Music Copyright
» [2017-11-08] Career Moves: ROLI, Live Nation Sweden, Music Glue, BBR Music Group, Warner/Chappell Music Spain & Blue Night Soundscapes; ROLI Chief Creative Officer, Live Nation Sweden Managing Directors, Music Glue Global Head Of Business Development, BBR Music Group VP Of International, Warner/Chappell Music Spain Managing Director And Blue Night Director Of Music Clearance
» [2017-11-08] Europe's Digital Music Leaders Form Alliance; European Digital Music Companies Launch Of Digital Music Europe
» [2017-11-05] Pandora Subscriber Base Grows To Over 5 Million; Pandora Premium Paid Subscribers Cross The 1 Million Milestone In October 2017
» [2017-11-05] Hybrid Studios Announces Online Mastering Services; Engineers Billy Klein And Brian Frederick Spearhead New Online Mastering Effort Through OC Studio
» [2017-11-05] Music Industry Betting On VR & AR For New Revenue; The Music Industry Is Making An Early Bet On VR & AR To Create New Revenue Streams Across All Their Lines Of Business
» [2017-11-04] Sound Royalties Unearths Millions In Undistributed Royalties; Nearly $14 Million In Undistributed Royalties Has Been Found By Music-focused Finance Firm Sound Royalties
» [2017-11-02] MusicDish*China October China Label Music Releases And Charts; Several Tracks From October Releases Have Charted On Chinese Music Portal Kanjian ING Top 10 Weekly Chart
|
follow MusicDish on