Nordic & British Musicians' Unions' Joint Statement on Sexism in the Music Industry

Discussions on the issue of gender inequality, sexism and sexual harassment, the scale of which had been highlighted by the recent #metoo campaign

The Nordic Musicians' Unions (NMU) and British Musicians' Union (BMU) discussed the issue of gender inequality, sexism and sexual harassment, the scale of which had been highlighted by the recent #metoo campaign.

There was full acknowledgement of the extent of the problem in the performing arts.

All the union representatives at the Stockholm meeting agreed that tackling the problem should be prioritised.

It was agreed that the unions will, in the first instance, initiate a process of evidence gathering through confidential surveys and through the creation of an environment where members feel safe in sharing their experiences.

The unions will also liaise with employers, engagers and other areas of the industry in order to involve all stake holders.

Following this, appropriate advice and support mechanisms utilising trained officers and officials will be introduced to tackle the problem head on.

Finally, the NMU and the BMU will ensure that the International Federation of Musicians (FIM) applies a similar priority to this issue.