Voice-Controlled Speakers & The Music We Listen Too

Music is a major part of the way Amazon Echo and Google Home owners interact with their devices

Audiencenet/LOOP provided new data from its in-depth research on voice-controlled speaker users during a live Music Business Association webinar held on Thursday, November 16.



The "Voice-Controlled Speaker Users" infographic below shows that music is a major part of the way Amazon Echo and Google Home owners interact with their devices. More than half of each product's owners used them to play music daily, including 52% of Amazon Echo users and 54% of Google Home users. Furthermore, 26% of the Echo's daily listeners requested music multiple times per day along with 20% of the Home's daily listeners. These numbers show that voice-controlled speakers are gaining on the smartphone, the most regularly used device for listening to music with 60% daily use and 44% of those listening more than once a day. The Home and Echo placed second and third, respectively. Finally, both the Echo and Home are making strides in overall ownership, with 10% of the U.S. population owning an Echo and 3% owning a Home.